FIELD HOCKEY

VISAA DIVISION II

Player of the year: Ali Gordon (Cape Henry Collegiate).

FIRST TEAM

Aleeza Adams (CH), Betsy Altenburger (Foxcroft), Kylee Amberger (Fredericksburg Academy), Grace Fass (Steward), Campbell Hickman (Hampton Roads Academy), Isabelle Larimore (FA), Allie McManemy (Fox), Sarah Miller-Richards (Chatham Hall), Teagan Murrie (Covenant), Grace Norair (FA), Martha Paige Norsworthy (Walsingham), Alex Ritter (Trinity Christian), Abigail Shim (Cov), Margaret Sprunt (Virginia Episcopal), Casie Steinfatt (Stew), Livy Wallace (CH), Olivia Zetterval (CH).

SECOND TEAM

Emma Clements (FA), Lynden Gilstrap (Carlisle), Janie Ware (Fox).

REGION 4C

Player of the year: Emma Bernard (Chancellor).

Coach of the year: Jim Larkin (Chancellor).

FIRST TEAM

F-Sarah Hatfield (Eastern View), Kaitlyn Bestick (Ch), Cassidy Morrison (EV), Ella Newman (Ch). MF-Augusta Bailey (EV), Mia Hutchinson (EV), Madison Shea (Courtland). D-Kylee Tuebner (Ch), Grace Sprinkle (Ct), Cassidy Armstrong (EV), Izzy Gregory (Ch). AL-Tubba Noor (Ch), Ava Durer (EV), Carter Sprinkle (Ct) GK-Regan Bestick (Ch).

SECOND TEAM

F-Caroline Slick (Ct), Markhiah Coleman (Ct), Jordan Delaney (Spotsylvania), Kylee Dabney (Orange). MF-Grace Mahon (Ct), Hailey Pritchett (Or), Elizabeth Rosson (Louisa), Malorie Bettis (Sp). D-Addy Lowman (Ct), Erin Dameron (Ch), Atlee Thompson (Ct), Natalie Buchanan (Sp). AL-Kensey Hawks (E.C. Glass), Kenzie Conroy (King George), Kendall Hyer (Lou). GK-Alanna Barrett (EV).

HONORABLE MENTION

F-Kenzie Conroy (KG). MF- Lucy Williams (ECG), Tess Ahrens (ECG), Helen Treacy (ECG). D-Kensey Hawks (ECG).

