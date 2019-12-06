FIELD HOCKEY
CLASS 4
Player of the year: Emma Bernard (Chancellor). Coach of the year: Peggy Allen (Eastern View).
FIRST TEAM
F—Sarah Hatfield (EV), Kaitlyn Bestick (Ch), Chloe Underwood (Great Bridge), Daphne Daymude (Liberty). MF—Emma Bernard (Ch), Augusta Bailey (EV), Kelly Rose (Broad Run), Chloe West (Warwick). D—Kylee Tuebner (Ch), Riley Buschert (GB), Cassidy Armstrong (EV), Riley Mullin (Warhill). AL—Cassidy Morrison (EV), Payton Wilson (GB), Brynn Gibson (Lee–Davis). GK—Haley Flach (GB).
SECOND TEAM
F—Susannah Armstrong (Warhill), Lyndsey Blythe (Heritage), Shyla Moore (Warwick), Ella Newman (Ch). MF—Mia Hutchinson (EV), Chloe Thompson (Warhill), Renee Schmidt (Her), Kelsey Donahue (GB). D—Amayah Romandia (GB), Sydney Paul (Jamestown), Jayden Crossley (LD), Anna Hopkins (GB). AL—Lauren Satchell (Menchville), Jordan Cabanban (Lib), Hattie Baker (Ja). GK—Regan Bestick (Ch).
FOOTBALL
REGION 6B
Offensive player of the year: Tim Baldwin (Patriot). Defensive player of the year: Shawn Murphy (Stonewall Jackson). Coach of the year: John Brown (Colonial Forge).
FIRST TEAM
Offense:
QB—Quest Powell (Freedom). C—Alex Laboy (CF). OL—Mason Rega (CF), Tyler Negron (Pat), Vershon Lee (Fr), Jacob Carmichael (Massaponax). RB—Tim Baldwin (Pa), Julian Edwards (Fr), Elijah Christopher (Ma). WR—Umari Hatcher (Fr), Elijah Sarratt (CF), Khalid Shabazz–Williams (SJ). TE—Brandon Young (John Champe). AP—Jason Hawkins (Fr). K—Jack Kennedy (JC). KR—Elijah Sarratt (CF).
Defense:
DL—Tyliek Williams (SJ), Tyler Negron (Pa), Chase Harley (CF). DE—Laxton Athy (Ma), Matt Binkowski (Ba). LB—Shawn Murphy (SJ), Max Kauthen (CF), Mason Woods (Ga–Field), Elijah Christopher (Ma), Joey Lacey (Pa). DB—Jalen Stroman (Pat), Elijah Sarratt (CF), Avery Johnson-Edmonds (CF), Nijhere Johnson (Fr). AP—Jason Hawkins (Fr). P—Jackson Kennedy (JC). PR—Elijah Sarratt (CF).
SECOND TEAM
Offense:
QB—Luke Morley (Ma). C—Justin Peterson (Pa). OL—Tyliek Williams (SJ), Nick Zywicki (JC), Reuben Adams (Woodbridge), Chase Harley (CF). RB—Xander Albea (SJ), Jakari Lewis (Osbourn), Xavier Coltrane (GF). WR—Jack Frisoli (JC), Luke Spall (Os), Rakim Lamarre (Potomac). TE—Josh Ramirez (Wo). AP—Matt Binkowski (Ba). K—Jackson Hudson (Ma). KR—Makaai Blakeney (Hylton).
Defense:
DL—Kealey Davis (Fr), Latrell Guy (Hy), Mason Rega (CF). DE—Keshawn Hogue (Os), DeAvon Bumbrey (GF) LB—Josh Johnson (CF), Marvin Hicks (Free), Cameron Eanes (Fr), Cole Scott (Pa). DB—Jovon Jackson (SJ), Jack Frisoli (JC), Bishop Fitzgerald (GF), Kam Lewis (Forest Park). AP—Bryce Jackson (Pat). P—Jason Sorto (GF). PR—Dashon Reeves (SJ).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.