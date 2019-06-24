BOYS LACROSSE
CLASS 6
Player of the year: Ethan Robertson (Oakton). Coach of the year: Aaron Solomon (Madison).
FIRST TEAM
A-Kevin McDaid (Oakton), Declan Connolly (Robinson), Jackson Phillips (South County), Eric Swagerty (Rob), Patrick Ruffalo (James Madison). MF-Ben Robertson (Fairfax), John Hollingsworth (JM), Matt Martin (Westfield), Stevie Jones (South Lakes), Christian Yost (Woodson). D-Ethan Robertson (Oak), Kevin Lyons (JM), Dodson Piotrowski (SL), Tyler Phillips (SC), Calvin Miller (Rob). GK-Anthony Merida (Colonial Forge).
SECOND TEAM
A-Tyler Howard (CF), Carson Hoggman (Woodson), Michael Leone (JM), Ian Dinga (Battlefield), Aristotle Stamos (West Potomac). MF-Thomas Ballou (West Springfield), Aaron Ward (Clover Hill), Sam Sharps (CF), Nicak Capanelli (Patriot), Zach Sands (Rob). D-Omar Diallo (Hayfield), Spence Perry (Forest Park), Ben Wyant (Rob), Jacob Stamm (Cosby), Daniel Morris (Chantilly). GK-Matt Sail (SC).
GIRLS LACROSSE
CLASS 6
Player of the year: Caroline Bean (Langley). Coach of the year: Bucky Morris (Langley).
FIRST TEAM
A-Caroline Bean (Lang), Bailey Brummer (Madison), Kate Burke (Yorktown), Clare Madden (West Potomac), London Simedes (Lang). MF-Olivia Choutka (Mad), Erica Chung (Lang), Lauren Ellis (WP), Evelyn Pickett (Oakton), Margaret Stehan (Woodson). D-Jayde Mayer (West Springfield), Lauren McDonald (WP), Annie O'Hara (Lang), Sarah Wilson (Woodson), Laurel Yano (Mad). GK-Stepganie Zempolich (Centreville).
SECOND TEAM
A-Devin Alsup (Woodson), Lexi Baumhover (Cosby), Avery Burke (Marshall), Holly Hill (Rob), Kadence Stanton (Colonial Forge). MF-Jeanie Laybourn (Washington and Lee), Molly O'Keefe (Cosby), Mary Ellen Schuster (CF), Emily Sullivan (South County). D-Charlotte Ellis (WL), Lauren Lowe (CF), Reagan Scaglione (Cosby), Catherine Schuster (CF), Mackie Thompson (Chantilly). GK-Kelly Gross (Woodson).