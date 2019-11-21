FIELD HOCKEY
CLASS 6 ALL-STATE
Player of the year: Tori Canaway (Kellam). Coach of the year: Katie Robinson (Langley).
FIRST TEAM
F—Tori Carawan (Kellam), Bella Holloman (Langley), Sara Silarszka (Fairfax), Margaret Stephan (W.T. Woodson). MF—Maddie McGaughey (Langley), Anna Stribling (WTW), Victoria Kennedy (Colgan), Riley Woolerton (Western Branch). D—Mikayla Schoff (Langley), Tristen Craig (Massaponax), Bridget Cassata (WTW), Gwendolyn Via (Fairfax). AL—Aly Trumbull (Langley), Tatum Lynch (Fairfax), Josi John (WB). GK—Alyssa Maryanopolis (West Springfield).
SECOND TEAM
F—Lauren Gresham (Patriot), Avery Burke (Marshall), Olivia McCafferty (Colgan), Rebecca Bartheld (Battlefield). MF—Adrian Risi (Chantilly), Zoe Kraweitz (Rob), Jayden Moon (Riverbend), Rebecca Stewart (Washington-Liberty). D—Carly Williams (Madison), Marie Iverson (Tallwood), Hailey Beaudoin (Fairfax), Rocia Gayoso (Bat). AL—Caroline Porter (Kellam), IvyLynn Powell (Osbourn), Caitlin Weber (Tallwood). GK—Gillian Dumont (Marshall).
