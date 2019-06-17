GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 6
Player of the year: Kaylee Kozlowski (Kellam). Coach of the year: Mario Hurdle (Kellam).
FIRST TEAM
F—Kaylee Kozlowski (Kellam), Amanda Arnone (James River), Caroline Bates (T.C. Williams), Lauren Flynn (Yorktown), Serena Pham (Chantilly). MF—Kennedy Dunnings (Kel), Katelyn Seagraves (Cosby), Claey Zack (TCW), Julia Lews (Madison), Lacy McCormack (Yor). D—Grace Shook (Kel), Anna Delong (First Colonial), Kameron Simmonds (James River), Riley McCarthy (Robinson), Macy Monticello (Yor). GK—Zoe Doughty (Woodbridge).
SECOND TEAM
F—Karleigh Minson (FC), Mia Vaughn (Kel), Lauren Crane (FC), Kaylani Lee-Green (Colonial Forge), Ginny Dela Cruz (Robinson). MF—Sophie Brophy (Kel), Lindsey Munyak (JR), Katherine Quiring (Clover Hill), Caroline Perez (South County), Jenna Daunt (Battlefield). D—Alora Ross (Ocean Lakes), Megan Lewton (CF), Megan Munsun (TCW), Dani Shahin (South Co.), Aria Nagai (Chan). GK—Elena Beasley (CF).
BASEBALL
CLASS 3
Player of the year: Jacob Critzer (Fluvanna). Coach of the year: Joel Gray (Fluvanna).
FIRST TEAM
P—Andrew Ward (Flu), Brennan Abbott (Brookville), Justyn Hudon (Park View-South Hill). C—Jacob Critzer (Flu). 1B—Tanner Barrs (Abingdon). 2B—Grant Elliott (Tunstall). 3B—Jake Dudley (Culpeper). SS—Brandon Marello (Tabb). OF—Ricky Jones (Hopewell), Zach Coldsnow (Tabb), Alex Kinsey (William Monroe), Bryce Suters (Broadway). DH—Cameron Sheets (PV). U—Trevor Croson (Spotsylvania).
SECOND TEAM
P—Jake DeLisi (Brentsville), Ben Wilson (Tabb), Vince DiMauro (Bren). C—Nick Funk (Staunton River). 1B—Kevin Ward (Flu). 2B—Bryce Turner (Broadway). 3B—Ryan Groome (Flu). SS—Bryce Post (Warren County). OF—Andrew Neighbors (Cave Spring), Luke Binstead (Bren). Brae Farrell (Lord Botetourt), Joel Martin (Tabb). DH—A.J. Cacciatore (CS). U—Ben Wilson (Tabb).