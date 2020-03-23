BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS 4
Player of the year: Jayden Epps (King’s Fork).
Coach of the year: Rick Hite (King’s Fork).
FIRST TEAM
Jayden Epps (KF), Kapone Barley (G.W.-Danville), Khai Seargeant (Courtland), Matthew Anderson (Loudoun County), Kevon Ferrell (Halifax), Khaliyl Davis (Woodrow Wilson), Jordan Parham (Huguenot), Cliff Robinson (Monacan).
SECOND TEAM
Chauncie Jenkins (Menchville), Trent Dawson (Loudoun Valley), Zyrail Mitchell (Lake Taylor), Rayvin Graham (E.C. Glass), Quentin Livingston (KF), Demetri Gardner (Handley), Julien Hagerman (Millbrook), Taevon Walden (GW).
