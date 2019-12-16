FOOTBALL

VISAA DIVSION III

Most valuable player: Jalen Smith (St. Michael). Coach of the year: Hugh Brown (St. Michael).

FIRST TEAM

Offense: QB-Jalen Smith (SM). RB-Kawaun Ray (Roanoke Catholic), Brunye Thomas (Portsmouth Christian). OL-Ashtin Ancheta (PC), Jacob Baker (SM), Khadeis Battle (BSH), Matthew Brown (SM), Colin Hagy (RC). WR-Matt Osborn (Fuqua), Taijon Yorkshire (PC). TE-Clay Wardius (Broadwater). K-James Hawkins (BSH). KR-Gunnar Gustafson (Broad).

Defense: DL-Khadeis Battle (BSH), Kawaun Ray (RC), Melvin Spriggs (SM), Andrew Vaught (RC). LB-Matthew Brown (SM), Rylan Riddick (PC), El-Amin Shareef (RC), Shymarr Wright (SM). DB-Jalen Smith (SM), Elijah Warner (Fuqua), Taijon Yorkshire (RC). P-James Hawkins (BCH). PR-Elijah Warner (Fuqua).

SECOND TEAM

Offense: QB-Elijah Warner (Fuqua). RB-Gunnar Gustafson (Broad), Shymarr Wright (SM). OL-Colby Barron (Fuqua), Jarrod Cooper (Fuqua), Gavin Hughes (PC), James Gilbert (Broad), Andrew Vaught (RC). WR-Hunter Showers (SM), Chase Wormley (SM). TE-Colton Bubar (SM). K-Colton Bubar (SM). KR-Jaylen Hempfield (Fuqua).

Defense: DL-Jacob Baker (SM), Jarrod Cooper (Fuqua), Gavin Hughes (PC), Clay Wardius (Broadwater). LB-Jackson Allen (Fuqua), Ryan Ledger (Fuqua), Ben Newton (BSH), Jackson Rice (RC). DB-Marquis Adams (RC), Matt Osborn (Fuqua), Hunter Showers (SM). P-Derw Osborn (Fuqua). PR-Taijon Yorkshire (PC).

