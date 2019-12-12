VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 5
Player of the year: Victoria Barrett (North Stafford). Coach of the year: Tracey Thompson (Cox).
FIRST TEAM
Victoria Barrett (NS), Michelle Urquhart (Kempsville), Peyton Brunick (Cox), Maddie Brunick (Cox), Kelly Ryan (Briar Woods), Peytson Yamagata (Stone Bridge), Kaitlyn McNeel (Mills Godwin), Adalee Lynch (Albemarle). L—Jordan Daniel (First Colonial). DS—Erin Gray (Princess Anne).
SECOND TEAM
Alyssa Vitale (PA), Lauren Sanden (Riverside), JiJi Lykins (PA), Haley Adams (Freedom), Kara Hammock (Atlee), Annie Inghram (FC), Maylea Beasley (FC), Marley Alexander (Riv). L—Chandler Manusky (BW). DS—Nalani McBride (Mountain View).
