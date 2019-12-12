VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 5

Player of the year: Victoria Barrett (North Stafford). Coach of the year: Tracey Thompson (Cox).

FIRST TEAM

Victoria Barrett (NS), Michelle Urquhart (Kempsville), Peyton Brunick (Cox), Maddie Brunick (Cox), Kelly Ryan (Briar Woods), Peytson Yamagata (Stone Bridge), Kaitlyn McNeel (Mills Godwin), Adalee Lynch (Albemarle). L—Jordan Daniel (First Colonial). DS—Erin Gray (Princess Anne).

SECOND TEAM

Alyssa Vitale (PA), Lauren Sanden (Riverside), JiJi Lykins (PA), Haley Adams (Freedom), Kara Hammock (Atlee), Annie Inghram (FC), Maylea Beasley (FC), Marley Alexander (Riv). L—Chandler Manusky (BW). DS—Nalani McBride (Mountain View).

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments