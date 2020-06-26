Justin Anderson

Anderson named to all-G league third team

Westmoreland County native Justin Anderson was named to the NBA’s all-G League third team on Friday.

Anderson, a former standout at Virginia, averaged a combined 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while playing for Raptors 905 and the Long Island Nets during the coronavirus-shortened season. His 48 points in a February game against Oklahoma City were the second-highest single-game total in the league this season, trailing only 51 by Greensboro’s Dwayne Bacon against Fort Wayne.

Another former Virginia standout, Marial Shayok, was also named to the all-NBA G League third team. Wisconsin’s Frank Baker III was named MVP.

—From staff reports

