Anderson named to all-G league third team
Westmoreland County native Justin Anderson was named to the NBA’s all-G League third team on Friday.
Anderson, a former standout at Virginia, averaged a combined 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while playing for Raptors 905 and the Long Island Nets during the coronavirus-shortened season. His 48 points in a February game against Oklahoma City were the second-highest single-game total in the league this season, trailing only 51 by Greensboro’s Dwayne Bacon against Fort Wayne.
Another former Virginia standout, Marial Shayok, was also named to the all-NBA G League third team. Wisconsin’s Frank Baker III was named MVP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.