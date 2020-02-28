FROM STAFF REPORTS
Colonial Forge high jumpers led the way Friday as area athletes won five events on the first day of the Virginia High School League’s Class 5 and 6 state indoor track championships in Hampton.
After the Eagles’ Trevor Thomas won the boys’ title with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches, Colonial Forge’s Makala Purifoy and Nayome Shipp finished 1–2 in the girls’ event. Each cleared 5–6; Purifoy was declared the winner based on fewer misses.
Thomas and Purifoy were two of four local individual champions on the first day of the two-day meets for Classes 5 and 6. Mountain View’s Colton Ocetnik (14–6) and North Stafford’s Jamie Macecevic (12–0) swept the Class 5 girls’ pole vault titles.
Mountain View’s girls’ 3,200 relay team also won a state title. Laura Peterson, Emma Wunderly, Rebekah Simmons and Karrington Owens finished in 9:40.69, more than two seconds ahead of runner-up Albemarle.
Elsewhere, Colonial Forge’s Xavier Jones placed sixth in the Class 6 boys’ triple jump (43–8.5), and Mountain View’s Jaden Dixon was eighth in the Class 5 boys’ shot put (46-6.75).
North Stafford’s Morgan Snow (7.17) and Laneesa Whittaker (7.28) qualified for Saturday’s final in the girls’ 55-meter dash, as did Brooke Point’s Isha Sesay (8.52) in the girls’ 55 hurdles. Colonial Forge’s Jaelan Black (6.58) also advanced in the Class 6 boys’ 55 meters.
The meets continue on Saturday. The Class 3/4 state championships will he held Monday and Tuesday in Lynchburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.