Colonial Forge high jumpers led the way Friday as area athletes won five events on the first day of the Virginia High School League’s Class 5 and 6 state indoor track championships in Hampton.

After the Eagles’ Trevor Thomas won the boys’ title with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches, Colonial Forge’s Makala Purifoy and Nayome Shipp finished 1–2 in the girls’ event. Each cleared 5–6; Purifoy was declared the winner based on fewer misses.

Thomas and Purifoy were two of four local individual champions on the first day of the two-day meets for Classes 5 and 6. Mountain View’s Colton Ocetnik (14–6) and North Stafford’s Jamie Macecevic (12–0) swept the Class 5 girls’ pole vault titles.

Mountain View’s girls’ 3,200 relay team also won a state title. Laura Peterson, Emma Wunderly, Rebekah Simmons and Karrington Owens finished in 9:40.69, more than two seconds ahead of runner-up Albemarle.

Elsewhere, Colonial Forge’s Xavier Jones placed sixth in the Class 6 boys’ triple jump (43–8.5), and Mountain View’s Jaden Dixon was eighth in the Class 5 boys’ shot put (46-6.75).

North Stafford’s Morgan Snow (7.17) and Laneesa Whittaker (7.28) qualified for Saturday’s final in the girls’ 55-meter dash, as did Brooke Point’s Isha Sesay (8.52) in the girls’ 55 hurdles. Colonial Forge’s Jaelan Black (6.58) also advanced in the Class 6 boys’ 55 meters.

The meets continue on Saturday. The Class 3/4 state championships will he held Monday and Tuesday in Lynchburg.

