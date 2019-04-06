Courtland High School graduate Ryan McBroom went 2 for 9 in his first two games of the season for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes–Barre.
Andrew Knizner, whose mother is a King George County native, is 1 for 8 through two games at Triple-A Memphis.
Colonial Forge grad Jarrett Parker is currently on the roster at Triple-A Salt Lake, but has been sidelined with an oblique injury.
Chancellor grad Jason Morgan has been assigned to the Chicago White Sox’s Arizona League rookie team as he continues his comeback from 2017 elbow surgery.