Chancellor grad Jason Morgan pitched a career-best 7 1/3 innings to earn the win in rookie-league Great Falls’ 3–2 victory over Grand Junction last Saturday. He took a 2–4 record and a 5.19 ERA into Saturday’s start against Missoula.
Colonial Forge grad Jarrett Parker broke a slump by going 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs in Triple-A Salt Lake’s 12–5 win over El Paso Friday. He’s batting .266 with a career-high 24 homers and 69 RBIs.
With two straight relief victories, Orange grad Bradley Hanner is 2–3 with a 4.43 ERA and one save in nine appearances for the Gulf Coast League Twins.
Courtland grad Ryan McBroom is batting .321 (third-best in the Triple-A International League) with 20 homers and 53 RBIs for Scranton/Wilkles–Barre.
Andrew Knizner, who has King George County ties, homered in his second game back with Triple-A Memphis after a stint with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he hit .190 (8 for 42).