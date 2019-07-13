Andrew Knizner, whose mother is a King George County native, was recalled to the majors by the St. Louis Cardinals Friday after catcher Yadier Molina went on the injured list with a sprained thumb. Knizner was 0 for 7 in a previous stint in the majors this year.
Entering play Saturday, Colonial Forge graduate Jarrett Parker was 0 for 12 since being called up by the Los Angeles Angels.
Courtland grad Ryan McBroom went 0 for 2 in Wednesday’s Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso and is batting .315 with 17 home runs and 40 RBIs for Scranton/Wilkes–Barre.
Chancellor grad Jason Morgan took the loss in Class-A Great Falls (Mont.)’s 8–2 loss to Grand Junction Thursday, allowing five runs in six innings. He’s 0–2 with a 6.14 ERA in five starts.
Orange grad Brandley Hanner is 0–1 with a 2.70 ERA in three relief appearances for the rookie league Gulf Coast Twins.