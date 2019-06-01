Andrew Knizner, whose mother is a King George County native, was called up to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday after batting .286 with five home runs and 17 RBIs at Triple-A Memphis.
Colonial Forge High School graduate Jarrett Parker hit three solo home runs in Triple-A Salt Lake’s 13–7 loss to Fresno Thursday night. He’s batting .328 with nine homers and 30 RBIs.
Courtland grad Ryan McBroom went a combined 8 for 11 with three homers in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes–Barre’s three-game series with Syracuse last week. He’s batting .301 with 12 homers and 26 RBIs.