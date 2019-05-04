Courtland High School graduate Ryan McBroom went 4 for 5, including a walkoff two-run home run, in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 8-6 victory over Syracuse Wednesday. He's batting .326 with six homers and 11 RBIs.
Colonial Forge grad Jarrett Parker went 3 for 5, including a grand slam, and scored three runs in Triple-A Salt Lake's 12-9 win over Tacoma Wednesday. He homered three times in a four-game stretch and is batting .304 with nine RBIs.
Andrew Knizer, who has King George County ties, hit his first homer of the year for Triple-A Memphis Sunday. He's batting .320 with eight RBIs.