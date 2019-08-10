Knizner: http://www.milb.com/player/index.jsp?sid=milb&player_id=668800#/career/R/hitting/2019/ALL
Hanner: http://www.milb.com/player/index.jsp?sid=milb&player_id=690440#/career/R/pitching/2019/ALL
Morgan: http://www.milb.com/player/index.jsp?sid=milb&player_id=656764#/career/R/pitching/2019/ALL
Parker: http://www.milb.com/player/index.jsp?sid=milb&player_id=592620#/career/R/hitting/2019/ALL
McBroom: http://www.milb.com/player/index.jsp?sid=milb&player_id=592620#/career/R/hitting/2019/ALLAfter returning from the injured list, Courtland grad Ryan McBroom went a combined 5 for 7 with a home run and four runs scored in two games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes–Barre against Lehigh Valley last weekend.
Orange grad Bradley Hanner earned his first professional pitching win with a scoreless inning in the Gulf Coast Twins’ 1–0 victory over a team of Pirates rookies Tuesday. He’s 2–3 with a 4.43 ERA this season, with 22 strikeouts and 10 walks
Chancellor grad Jason Morgan is 1–4 with a 5.65 ERA for the Great Falls Voyagers, a Class-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
Colonial Forge grad Jarrett Parker’s batting average has dropped to .267 with Triple-A Salt Lake. He’s homered, however, to raise his long-ball number to 22 with 64 RBIs on the season.
Andrew Knizner, who has King George County ties, raised his batting average 59 points to .226 over that past three games in backup catching duty for the St. Louis Cardinals, connecting on two singles, stealing a base and drawing a walk.