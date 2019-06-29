Courtland High School grad Ryan McBroom was named to the International League team for the July 10 Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso, Texas. He’s batting .316 with 16 home runs and 36 RBIs for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Colonial Forge grad Jarrett Parker homered in six straight recent games and seven of eight for Triple-A Salt Lake. He’s batting .309 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs.
Andrew Knizner, who has King George County ties, homered and drove in four runs in Triple-A Memphis’ 17–11 loss to Nashville Wednesday. He’s batting .276 with six homers and 22 RBIs.
In his second pro appearance, Orange grad Bradley Hanner took the loss in the Gulf Coast League Twins’ 4–3, 10-inning loss to a team of Red Sox rookies Thursday. He’s 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA.
Chancellor grad Jason Morgan took a 5.14 ERA into his third pro start Saturday night for rookie league Great Falls (Mont.).