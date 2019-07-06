Entering play Saturday, Colonial Forge grad Jarrett Parker was 0 for 8 with a walk since his promotion to the majors by the L.A. Angels. He was batting .296 with 19 home runs at Triple-A Salt Lake.
Courtland grad Ryan McBroom is batting .310 with 16 homers and 38 RBIs for Scranton/Wilkes–Barre and will play in next Wednesday’s Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso.
In his fourth pro start, Chancellor grad Jason Morgan worked a career-high five innings for Great Falls (Mont.) against Billings Thursday. He’s 0–1 with a 5.63 ERA.
Andrew Knizner, who has King George County ties, is batting .276 with seven homers and 24 RBIs at Triple-A Memphis.
Despite striking out four in three innings of relief, Orange grad Bradley Hanner took the loss in the Golf Coast League Twins’ 5–4 loss to a team of Braves rookies Thursday. Hanner is 0–2 with a 2.70 ERA in three appearances.