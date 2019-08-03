Chancellor High School graduate Jason Morgan earned his first professional pitching victory, striking out seven in six innings in Class-A Great Falls’ 11–10 win over Idaho Falls on JUly 27, then lost 7–4 to Missoula Thursday. He’s 1–4 with a 5.65 ERA in nine starts.
Orange grad Bradley Hanner pitched three scoreless innings for his first pro save in the Gulf Coast Twins’ 3–2 win over a team of Atlanta Braves rookies Thursday. He’s 0–3 with a 4.82 ERA.
Andrew Knizner, who has King George Countyy ties, is batting .167 with one home run and three RBIs in backup catching duty for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Colonial Forge grad Jarrett Parker is batting .284 with 21 homers and 62 RBIs at Triple-A Salt Lake.
Courtland grad Ryan McBroom remains on the seven-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes–Barre, where he’s batting .317 with 18 homers and 43 RBIs.