Andrew Knizner, who has King George County ties, wend 4 for 4 with two solo home runs and scored three times in Triple-A Memphis’ 9–1 win over Omaha Friday. He’s batting .279 for the season with 11 homers and 32 RBIs.
Courtland High School grad Ryan McBroom has scored at least once in eight of his last 10 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He’s batting .317 (third in the International League) with 21 home runs and 57 RBIs.
Orange grad Bradley Hanner has a 2–3 record and one save in 11 relief appearances for the rookie Gulf Coast League Twins, with 20 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.
Colonial Forge grad Jarrett Parker is batting .264 with 24 home runs and 69 RBIs for Triple-A Salt Lake.
Chancellor grad Jason Morgan is 2–5 with a 5,11 ERA and one complete game in 11 starts for Class-A Great Falls (Mont.).