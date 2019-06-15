Former Orange High School standout pitcher Bradley Hanner tweeted a photo of himself singing with the Minnesota Twins last week, although the team has not announced his signing. The Twins drafted Hanner in the 21st round earlier this month.
Andrew Knizner. who has King George County ties, went 0 for 3 in his only game with the St. Louis Cardinals before being returned to Triple-A Memphis, where he’s hitting .282 with five home runs and 22 RBIs.
Colonial Forge grad Jarrett Parker homered and drove in three runs in Triple-A Salt Lake’s 13-11 win over Memphis Thursday. He’s batting .277 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs.
Despite seeing his 11-game hitting streak snapped Friday, Courtland grad Ryan McBroom is batting .316 with 13 homers and 31 RBIs for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.