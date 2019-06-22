In his professional début, Chancellor High School graduate Jason Morgan pitched three scoreless innings for Class-A Great Falls (Mont.) in a 9–0 loss to Missoula Sunday. He followed that with four-inning, four-run outing Friday, also against Missoula. Morgan was drafted by the White Sox in 2018 while recovering from elbow surgery.
Courtland grad Ryan McBroom homered twice in Triple–A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s 7–6 win over Norfolk Wednesday, the first of three straight two-hit games, He’s batting .311 with 15 homers and 34 RBIs.
Colonial Forge grad Jarrett Parker homered in four straight games for Triple-A Salt Lake, including both ends of a doubleheader against Nashville Tuesday. He’s batting .306 with 16 homers and 49 RBIs.
Andrew Knizner, who has King George County ties, is batting .276 with five homers and 17 RBIs at Triple-A Memphis.