The sound of engines revving will return to Dominion Raceway this weekend, but you won’t hear any cheering just yet.
After a months-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Spotsylvania-based track will host its Pepsi Kickoff on Saturday, a series of races starting at 5 p.m. The race track held a legal street-racing event on Friday night.
Dominion Raceway initially planned to allow spectators at $15 per ticket. However, after learning that a clause in the executive order in Phase Two of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plan explicitly prohibits spectators at race tracks, the track issued an updated statement and will stream the action on its Facebook page instead, spokesman Mark Potter said.
That decision roiled fans, with one commenter calling the fan-free environment “like a concert without a band.”
On Friday morning, Dominion Raceway posted a statement imploring Northam to reconsider the order, with a link for fans to contact the governor’s office directly.
“When you make your Phase 2 COVID-19 Announcement today you will be discriminating against all Race Tracks in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” the statement read in part. “Under your order Race Tracks will be the only outdoor sports facilities not allowed to have spectators.”
To accommodate social distancing, the number of crew members for each vehicle will be limited, with parking available in the infield for vehicles. Transporters will also be spaced out more than usual.
Nevertheless, race organizers expect a good turnout where drivers are concerned.
“At this point, racers are looking to race,” Potter said. “There’s been some racing in North Carolina, and they’ve had great car counts because they want to go race.”
