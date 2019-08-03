FROM STAFF REPORTS
Jason Ayr and Arianna Kovachevich were the top finishers in Saturday’s Dahlgren Heritage Rail Trail 50-kilometer race in King George County.
Ayr, of Westfield, Mass., posted a time of three hours, 22 minutes and 29 seconds to take top honors in the men’s field. Kovachevich, of Fairfax, was the first woman to cross the finishing line, completing the trek in four hours, 46 minutes and 56 seconds.
In the event’s adjoining 3H half-marathon, Zachary Novitske of Hayes, Virginia, paced the men with a time of 1 hour, 37 minutes and 14 seconds. Leigh West, of Richmond, bested the women’s field with a time of 1 hour, 35 minutes and 54 seconds.
50k
WOMEN
Overall: 1. Arianna Kovachevich, Fairfax, 4:46:56; 2. Erica Heppe, Spotsylvania, 4:58:49; 3. Graziella Chivallier, Upperville, 5:07:53.
19–under: 1. Camille Burns, Berwyn Heights, Md., 5:20:47.
40–49: 1 Jennifer Hickey, Washington, 5:54:36.
60–over: 1. Michele C. Reaves, Woodbridge, 6:38:46
MEN
Overall: 1. Jason Ayr, Westfield, Mass., 3:22:29; 2. Yasushi Sugita, Bethesda Md., 3:32:03; 3. Quincy Schmidt, Fairfax, 3:39:13.
19–under: 1 Travis Elsperman, Palm City, Fla. 5:49:09.
50–59: 1. Terry Koob, Virginia Beach, 6:02:03.
60—over: 1. Wayne Kline, Manassas, 5:24:53.
HALF MARATHON
WOMEN
Women’s open: 1. Leigh West, Richmond, 1:35:54; 2. Casey Mulroy, Richmond, 1:39:40; 3. Erin Drumheller, Winchester, 1:43:37.
19–under: 1. Anna Low, Chapel Hill, N.C. 2:16:45.
20–29: 1. Megan Green Burke, 1:44:16,
30–39: 1. Kris Beckert, Fredericksburg, 1:44:59.
40–49: 1. Kathy Hnatt, Fredericksburg, 2:18:11.
50–59: 1. Deb Jockin, Fredericksburg, 1:47:43.
60–69: 1. Leslie Rigby Kash, Fredericksburg, 2:34:50.
MEN
Men’s open: 1. Zachary Novitske, Hayes, 1:37:14; 2. John Jones Arlington, 1:39:48; 3. Jack Morrison, Fredericksburg, 1:39:57.
19–under: 1. Jeffry Low, Chapel Hill, N.C. 1:52:18.
20–29: 1. Jared Brewer, Spotsylvania, 1:45:28.
30–39: 1. Michael Corley, Williamsburg, 1:43:09.
40–49: 1. Kenneth Robitaille, Fredericksburg, 1:50:02.
50–59: 1. Laurent Chivallier, Valbonne, 2:05:02.
60–69: 1. David Lovegrove, Fredericksburg, 1:45:59.
70–over: 1. Stephen Fisher, Fredericksburg, 2:55:49.