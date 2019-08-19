Mountain View High School graduate Megan Baltzell homered on Sunday as the USA Baseball Women's National Team routed Venezuela 15-5 in its opening game of the 2019 COPABE Women's Pan-American Championships in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
Baltzell's second-inning solo blast helped the U.S. rally from an early 2-0 deficit.
On Monday, she drew two walks and had an RBI as the Americans romped past the Dominican Republic 19-2. They will play Nicaragua on Tuesday in the tournament, which determines qualifying teams for the 2020 Women's World Cup.