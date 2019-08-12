Mountain View graduate Megan Baltzell made the cut.
The former Wildcats and Longwood University softball standout is one of 20 women who were chosen for the 2019 USA Baseball Women’s National Team.
There were 34 players in tryouts and the final roster was announced on Sunday.
After training in Carrollton, Texas this week, the team will travel to Aguascalientes, Mexico for the COBAPE Women’s Pan-American Championships. The event will serve as a qualifier for the 2020 Women’s World Cup, where Japan will try for a seventh straight title.
Baltzell, 25, is the reigning USA Baseball Sportswoman of the Year after leading the team in batting average (.500), home runs (two), RBIs (10) and runs scored (10) in last year’s World Cup, which is a biennial event. Baltzell and the Americans finished fourth in that tournament.