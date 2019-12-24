The stockings are hung by the chimney with care, but here at The Free Lance–Star, there’s a paper to prepare.
So we’re making a list and checking it twice. A list with no naughty and a whole lot of nice. Presenting the top 10 local sports stories from the year that was.
1.
Baseball COMES to the ’Burg
After years of swings and misses, the city’s pitch to land a minor-league club finally connected this past year. The Carolina League’s Fredericksburg Nationals (FredNats for short) will open play this April in a new stadium located in Celebrate Virginia South. The best part? You’ll get an advance look at some of the World Series champion Washington Nationals’ top prospects on a regular basis.
2.
Stafford wins county’s first STATE Baseball title
Coach Tommy Harrison’s Indians rode a combination of small-ball and shutdown pitching to a storybook ending with a victory over Mills Godwin on June 14. Tucker Sullivan’s walk-off single cued a confetti shower from the visitor’s bleachers at the University of Richmond. The party kept rocking with a Sheriff’s escort along Interstate 95 en route back to the school.
3.
Broom makes majors
The Courtland grad simply tore it up in the New York Yankees’ farm system, belting 29 home runs for AAA Scranton Wilkes-Barre. While there was no room in the Bronx for McBroom, a trade to Kansas City on Aug. 31 paved his way to the Bigs. Once there, he proved a Royal pain for opposing pitchers, batting .293 in 75 at-bats.
4.
Torrey Smith, Jermon Bushrod call it quits
A pair of Super Bowl champions from the Fredericksburg area hung up the cleats this season. Colonial Beach native Torrey Smith announced his retirement following a career that yielded more than 5,000 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns. Bushrod, who started at left tackle for the 2009 New Orleans Saints team responsible for the franchise’s only championship, retired following a second stint with the club.
5.
Joey Slye gets his kicks with THE Panthers
An injury to incumbent starter Graham Gano during Carolina’s training camp opened the door for Slye, a North Stafford graduate. Slye has connected on 24 of his 31 field goal attempts, with a long of 55 yards, but missed a crucial kick in a loss to the New Orleans Saints.
6.
JM, Eastern View field hockey reign supreme
In what’s becoming a family tradition, Morgan Rigual scored in sudden-death overtime as James Monroe defeated Poquoson, 2–1 to claim its third straight Class 3 state title. After spotting two early goals to Great Bridge in the Class 4 final, All-Area player of the year Sarah Hatfield and Eastern View rallied for a come-from-behind 3–2 victory. Not a bad season for the Battlefield District.
7.
Yetur Gross-Matos declares for NFL Draft
After racking up 8.5 sacks and earning first team all Big Ten honors for the second straight season, the Chancellor product announced his intentions to forego his final year of eligibility at Penn State and turn pro. Next spring, Gross-Matos may well become the Fredericksburg area’s first first-round draft pick.
8.
Gary Jennings IS selected by Seahawks
A hush came over the room as the phone rang. The call that started Gary Jennings’ NFL career came from Seattle GM John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll, who informed the Colonial Forge grad that they were picking him in the fourth round. Jennings is currently a member of the Miami Dolphins and ended the season on injured reserve.
9.
St. Michael wins VISAA championship
With a solid returning cast and cameos from familiar faces (Jalen Smith and Shymarr Wright), the Warriors shocked Roanoke Catholic to capture the Division-III state title. It marked a dramatic turnaround for the third-year private school program, which dismissed its entire staff amidst a tumultuous 2017 season.
10.
Washington Nationals win World Series
D.C. isn’t exactly in our backyard, but when the closest Major League club wins its first title since the Calvin Coolidge administration, we’re willing to make an exception. The Nationals’ improbable championship run looked unlikely back on May 23, when they found themselves languishing 12 games below .500 with a record of 19–31. But they #finishedthe fight, and for a few blissful weeks in October, “Baby Shark” was our anthem.
Merry Strasmas, everybody.
