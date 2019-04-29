More than 60 young baseball and softball players competed in the Fredericksburg area's Pitch, Hit & Run and Junior Home Run Derby on April 6 at Sunshine Ballpark. Winners earn the chance to take part in the regional events and could go on to participate at Major League Baseball's All-Star week national championship.

Front row from left: Angela Turner, Anthony Turner, Jayden Williams, Jacoby Gross, Ella Gross, Liam Boyer.

Second row: Troy Jones, Dominic Turner, Reese Lookabill, Maddux Jackman, Daniel Lombardo, Clayton Boyer, Jyneece Conway.

Zachary Horn had the highest Pitch, Hit & Run score of all the competitors at Sunshine Ballpark.

