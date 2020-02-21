Fifteen- and 21-point regular-season losses not withstanding, the Chancellor boys basketball team came into Courtland’s gymnasium on Friday night brimming with confidence and an eagerness for payback.
The result was a 62–58 victory in the Battlefield District final. Both teams advance to the Region 4B tournament that begins Monday.
Six-foot-5 freshman Isaiah Coleman led the Chargers with 19 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots. There was plenty of support, though. Veteran guard Anthony Melvin handed out seven assists, AJ Coghill added 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Two others made key contributions coming off the bench: Shane Batten (16 points and four rebounds) and Breydon Williams (eight points). That combined effort overcame the 28-point effort of Courtland’s star player and the Battlefield District’s unanimous player of the year Khai Seargeant.
“Vindication: that’s a heck of a team,” said Chargers coach Craig Boothe of his first reaction to winning. “It wasn’t like they rolled over for us; we had to earn it. We switched up the defense, something they haven’t seen before. I don’t think it stopped them, but it made them think a little bit. These young kids deserve it: they worked hard.”
About Coleman’s play, Boothe commented: “The key with him is he keeps the ball active for us. He’s a force around the basket. He was settling for the 3s too much early, and I told him, ‘You’re too long, go in there and be athletic.’ He’s been doing that. His last two games were phenomenal.”
Cooling off Seargeant in the second half helped swing things Chancellor’s way.
Seargeant accounted for 21 of the Cougar’s 28 points in the first half, but the host team clung to a 28–26 lead at intermission. After shooting 8 of 12 in the first half, including a trio of 3-pointers, the senior guard managed only 1 of 4 shots from the floor while making three trips to the foul line. And while their guests cashed in on 18 of 24 free-throw opportunities, the Cougars converted a mediocre 12 of 22.
“They beat us the first two times. We came out and had some energy,” Coleman said. “Coach made us play good defense. We went through ups and downs. Today was an up day. I told everyone: ‘Keep your heads up. We’re in the game.’ “
“It was defense that helped us through the whole entire game,” Batten said. “We just trusted in coach and did what he said and played tight on him [Seargeant] the whole game. ... I just come in and do my role. Whatever the coach says, I’m going to do it.”
There is a possibility of a fourth meeting between the two teams if both reach the Class 4B regional semifinals next week. It’s a prospect that Courtland coach Eric Davis is looking forward to.
“I thought they outplayed us from the beginning until the end,” Davis reflected. “Every loose ball went their way; they shot the ball well. They outplayed us and out-executed us all night. They worked and never quit. Two areas I thought we didn’t compete hard enough on defense and we didn’t box out extremely well.
“I wouldn’t mind facing them again. Keeping it in the area no matter what happens and the better team to win. If they outplay us again, we’ll lose; if we outplayed them, we’ll win,” he said.
Besides his scoring, Seargeant had six rebounds, six assists and drew two charging fouls against Chancellor ballhandlers. Teammate Zane Fox had 10 points.
In the junior varsity championship game, Eastern View defeated Courtland, 61-56.
|Chancellor
|14
|12
|18
|22
|—
|62
|Courtland
|15
|13
|13
|17
|—
|58
Chancellor (16-8): Isaiah Coleman 19, Shane Batten 16, AJ Coghill 10, Breydon Williams 9, Ziggy Carter 4, Dajuan Johnson 4, Anthony Melvin 4. Totals: 23 18-24 66.
Courtland (22-2): Khai Seargeant 28, Zane Fox 10, Xander Alston 7, Brandon Hilliard 4, Kristion Plummer 3, Robert Harvey 2, Corey John 2, Michael Salvary 2, Darren Green 0, Raul Gil 0. Totals: 20 12-22 58.
3-pointers: Chancellor 2 (Coleman, Williams). Courtland 6 (Seargeant 3, Fox 2, Plummer).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.