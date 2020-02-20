A cursory glance at the Courtland boys’ basketball schedule reveals that the Cougars haven’t been tested, at least not often or by superior competition.
All but three of the Cougars’ 23 victories this season have been decided by double digits, and only once has head coach Eric Davis’ squad ventured outside the Fredericksburg area. For his part, senior guard Khai Seargeant attributes the Cougars’ relatively uncontested romp through the Battlefield District to an arduous fall league schedule.
“Those blowouts—they’re good teams,” said Seargeant, “it’s just the fact that we know how to play under the fire.”
On Thursday night, it was James Monroe’s turn to get the smoke. Seargeant poured in a game-high 23 points as Courtland pulled away late for a 70–61 Battlefield District tournament semifinal win. The Cougars (23–1) advance to tonight’s championship game, where they’ll host Chancellor, a 64–62 winner over Eastern View in the other semifinal.
Courtland opened the contest on a 10–0 run, but the Yellow Jackets recovered, chipping away at the early deficit to trail just 20–18 after one quarter. An Aaron Carter 3-pointer tied the game at 30 with 2:07 left in the first half.
“Courtland is just a different group,” James Monroe coach Carlos Evans said. “They’re guard-heavy, they’re used to winning. We’re still trying to learn how to win.”
That ongoing education took the form of two Yellow Jacket turnovers in the final two minutes of the half, which the Cougars converted into a 41–32 lead. Davis credited senior Kristion Plummer with spurring the late surge, as the senior reserve came up with a steal and made the final basket of the half.
Led by junior guard Ricky Goode–Wright’s 21 points, the Yellow Jackets refused to capitulate. His acrobatic three-point play cut the JM deficit to 59–52 with 5:15 left.
“They’re going to shoot the ball,” Courtland junior Brandon Hilliard said. “Especially Ricky, he ain’t going to stop until the last second.”
But neither were the Cougars. Less than a minute later, Hilliard elevated for a two-handed slam that punctuated Courtland’s latest Battlefield District triumph. Only one more league roadblock remains in the form of a talented Chargers squad.
“You always want to be the district champion,” Davis said. “But that’s not going to be an easy task.”
|James Monroe
|18
|14
|11
|18
|—
|61
|Courtland
|20
|21
|15
|14
|—
|70
James Monroe (10-12): Ricky Goode-Wright 21, Jack Hardy 9, Aaron Carter 9, Christian Young 8, Travis Hudson 7, Kyle Snider 3, Tyler Whitman 2, DaQaune Brown 2, Christian Hamm 0, Joe Hardy 0. Totals: 18 9-11 61.
Courtland (22-1): Khai Seargeant 23, Brandon Hilliard 13, Xander Alston 11, Zane Fox 9, Corey John 5, Kristion Plummer 5, Robert Harvey 2, Darren Green 2, Raul Gil 0, Michael Salvary 0. Totals: 25 14-20 70.
3-pointers: James Monroe 6 (Carter 3, Goode-Wright, Snider, Ja. Hardy). Courtland 4 (Alston 3, Hilliard).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.