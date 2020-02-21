Sarah Hatfield wasn’t ready to pack it in just yet.
Hatfield and her teammates on the Eastern View girls basketball team sat in the visitors’ locker room at King George Friday night, trailing the host Foxes 32–17 at halftime of the Battlefield District championship game. Up to that point, they’d had no answers for King George stars Oma Aguolu and Aiyana Ellis, or their own offensive struggles for that matter.
As Cyclones head coach Mike McCombs discussed strategy, Hatfield interrupted the veteran skipper.
“I asked [McCombs] if I could speak,” Hatfield said. “I told the rest of the girls that, while we were behind and the chips were down, the game could still be won on effort alone.”
The senior forward’s words planted the seeds, but it was a play she made late in the contest that helped them grow into an improbable comeback.
Hatfield scored 12 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and collected five steals—the last of which helped Eastern View overcome a nine-point deficit with two minutes to play—as the Cyclones rallied twice in the second half to stun the Foxes for a 57–53 victory.
“I don’t even have the words to properly describe what just happened,” McCombs said after the game. “The refusal to quit and the undying will to win by these girls just created something incredible.”
After Destiny Washington’s jumper pulled Eastern View (19–4) within 49–42 with just under two minutes left in the fourth period, King George (18–4) attempted to catch the Cyclones off guard with a long inbounds pass to Aguolu that is a staple of the Foxes’ attack.
However, Hatfield was ready. Looking the part of a football defensive back, she backpedaled and leaped in front of Aguolu, intercepting the pass. She then dribbled nearly the length of the court and flipped the ball off the backboard and through the net to make it 49–44.
Eastern View’s McKenna Warren completed a three-point play a minute later, trimming King George’s edge to 50–49 with 46.4 seconds remaining.
The Foxes’ Kat Healey converted 1 of 2 free throws on the ensuing possession, but the Cyclones’ Montana Hoffman answered that with a long 3-pointer from the right wing, giving Eastern View a 52–51 lead with 32 seconds to go.
It was the Cyclones’ first lead since they held a 6–4 advantage midway through the opening quarter.
Disjointed, King George turned the ball over three times in the final 30 seconds. A 3-for-4 effort by Terese Greene at the charity stripe, as well as Washington’s 2-for-2 trip, sealed the title for Eastern View.
“I’m so incredibly proud of these girls for their fight,” McCombs said. “They could’ve packed it in, even after Sarah made her speech [at halftime].”
McCombs’ assessment was accurate. Sophomore forward Aiyana Ellis scored the first six points of the third period, upping the Foxes’ advantage to 38-17 three minutes into the stanza and seemingly leaving the Cyclones for dead.
Eastern View closed the quarter on a 14-4 run though, as Trinity Washington scored five points, Destiny Washington connected on a 3, and Hatfield, Warren and Greene all contributed baskets.
Still trailing 42-31 in the opening seconds of the final frame, Hatfield’s steal and ensuing three-point play cut King George’s lead to single digits for the first time since early in the second period. Another layup by Hatfield and a jumper by Destiny Washington pulled Eastern View within 42-38 with 5:05 left to play.
Aguolu’s trey and buckets by Healey and Haylee Callahan restored the Foxes’ edge to double digits at 49-38, setting the stage for Hatfield and Co.’s frenetic final push.
Hatfield tallied nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals in the second half alone for the Cyclones.
“She’s a good basketball player and a three-sport athlete, but the thing that I like and respect the most about her is her will to win,” McCombs said of Hatfield. “She would run headfirst through a brick wall to win a game, and the team sees that and follows her. She willed us to this win tonight.”
Greene contributed 12 points on the evening for Eastern View, while Destiny Washington added 11.
Aguolu led all scorers with 23 points, 15 of which came before intermission. Ellis finished with 17, though she didn’t score again after her string of three baskets in a row to open the second half.
King George turned the ball over 31 times in the contest, with 19 of those coming in the second half.
“[Eastern View] wanted the game more at the end,” Foxes head coach Neil Lyburn said. “I’m not saying my kids didn’t want it, but we were just outplayed down the stretch and made too many mistakes. Hopefully the girls can learn from this as we go into the playoffs.”
King George and Eastern View each have first-round byes in next week’s Region 4B tournament and will both return to the court in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round. The Foxes will welcome in either Powhatan or Huguenot, while the Cyclones will host Patrick Henry (Ashland).
In the junior varsity championship game earlier in the evening, Chancellor defeated Caroline 42-38.
|Eastern View
|7
|10
|14
|26
|—
|57
|King George
|13
|19
|10
|11
|—
|53
Eastern View (19-4): Makayla McCombs 5, Terese Greene 12, Anya Lawson 1, Trinity Washington 6, Sarah Hatfield 12, McKenna Warren 5, G.G. Gilmore 1, Destiny Washington 11, Montana Hoffman 4. Totals: 17 19-28 57.
King George (18-4): Aiyana Ellis 17, Oma Aguolu 23, Brianna Ellis 0, Latasha Johnson 0, Kat Healey 7, Gabby Mack 0, Haylee Callahan 6. Totals: 23 4-8 53.
3-pointers: Eastern View 4 (McCombs, Greene, D. Washington, Hoffman). King George 3 (Aguolu 2, A. Ellis).
