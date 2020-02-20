At halftime of Thursday’s Battlefield District semifinal game against Chancellor, Eastern View girls basketball coach Mike McCombs told his team that he’d seen enough.
The Cyclones trailed the Chargers 20–18, but it was only that close because they’d ended the first half on a 7–0 run.
“[Chancellor] was killing us on the boards,” McCombs said. “They were outhustling us and flat-out beating us to every loose ball. I challenged the girls to either step up or go home.”
The Cyclones answered McCombs’ challenge, crashing the boards and using a 21–1 third-quarter scoring run to muscle their way past the upset-minded Chargers for a 57–47 victory at King George High School.
The win advances No. 2 seed Eastern View (18–4) to Friday night’s 6:30 p.m. championship game, where it will square off with No. 1 seed King George, a 44–27 winner over No. 4 Caroline in Thursday’s nightcap.
The Cyclones trailed the No. 3 Chargers (11–12) for much of the first half, and they were still behind 23–20 almost two minutes into the third period. That’s when things took a very sharp turn.
After a basket by Destiny Washington pulled Eastern View within one, Terese Greene drilled a long 3-pointer from the right wing at the 6-minute mark of the stanza to give the Cyclones a 25–23 advantage—their first since the final minute of the opening quarter.
From there, things snowballed. Washington tallied two more buckets, Makayla McCombs sank a pair of 3’s, and Eastern View suddenly led 41–24 with a minute to go in the frame.
“Destiny and Makayla made some really big shots for us in that run,” McCombs said. “We were finally able to grab some rebounds and also get into our press after stringing those baskets together.”
Indeed, the Cyclones did both of those things. They outrebounded Chancellor 17–5 in the period, with 14 of those coming on the offensive end. Defensively, they squeezed and trapped the Chargers into eight turnovers during their decisive run.
No Eastern View player was a bigger force on the glass than Sarah Hatfield, who corralled 18 rebounds on the night. Almost as impressive was fellow senior McKenna Warren, who came off the bench to grab eight of her own, and Washington, who pulled down six.
“I don’t like losing hustle plays,” Hatfield said. “Hustling is something we take a lot of pride in, and we came out very flat early on. In the second half though, Destiny and McKenna both gave us a big lift.”
In total, Eastern View outrebounded Chancellor 48–39.
The Chargers were able to pull within 49–43 on Kailana Reed’s 3 with 2:20 remaining in the game, but Greene and McCombs drained two free throws each to keep them at bay down the stretch.
Greene led the Cyclones with 14 points, while Hatfield added 13, Washington registered 12 and McCombs finished with 10.
M’laya Ainsworth paced Chancellor with 18 points, while Reed pumped in 11 on the strength of a trio of treys.
Chargers head coach William Griffin said his squad got too caught up in its first-half performance and didn’t play a complete game.
“That’s been our Achilles’ heel all year—we forget that it’s a four-quarter game,” he remarked. “We got that lead and then we stopped being aggressive and boxing out, and they killed us.”
|Chancellor
|10
|10
|9
|18
|—
|47
|Eastern View
|9
|9
|23
|16
|—
|57
Chancellor (11-12): M’laya Ainsworth 18, Kailana Reed 11, Akilah Smith 7, Jasmine Talley 5, Melody Washington 4, Marie Adom 1, Zaniah Lucas 1, T’Laya Johnson 0. Totals: 18 7-10 47.
Eastern View (18-4): Terese Greene 14, Sarah Hatfield 13, Destiny Washington 12, Makayla McCombs 10, McKenna Warren 8, Montana Hoffman 0, Gianna Gilmore 0, Anya Lawson 0, Trinity Washington 0. Totals: 22 8-16 57.
3-pointers: Chancellor 6 (Reed 3, Ainswoth 2, Smith). Eastern View 3 (McCombs 2, Greene).
KING GEORGE 44, CAROLINE 27
In the second semifinal of the day, the host Foxes (18–3) used a 12–0 run to erase an early deficit and never looked back on their way to a commanding victory.
Trailing the Cavaliers (13–10) 9–6 midway through the first quarter, King George’s Oma Aguolu sparked her team with nine points in the spurt, which gave the Foxes an 18–9 edge.
Aguolu scored 13 points in the opening stanza, and she went on to finish with a game-high 20. She also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Aiyana Ellis added 15 points and 10 boards for King George.
Bri Morton finished with 12 points to lead Caroline, nine of which came in the first period. The Cavaliers won’t play again until Monday, when they host Chancellor in the first round of the Region 4B tourney.
Foxes head coach Neil Lyburn said his team’s defense was the key to its win, and it will be a huge factor if the Foxes are to defeat Eastern View for the second time this week in Friday’s district title game.
“It’s very difficult to defeat the same team multiple times in a season, let alone twice in the span of less than a week,” he said. “We know [Eastern View] so well, and they know us just as well. It’s going to be a tough one.”
The Cyclones won the two teams’ first meeting 50–48 on Jan. 30, with the Foxes earning a 54–50 decision last Monday.
|Caroline
|12
|2
|5
|8
|—
|27
|King George
|18
|9
|13
|4
|—
|44
Caroline (13-10): Elisa Vignando 5, Bri Morton 12, Keshyra Jiggetts 2, Avianna Hopewell 4, Jordan Copper 0, Grace Shannon 0, Tamaya Morton 2, LaNadia Loving 2. Totals: 11 2-4 27.
King George (18-3): Aiyana Ellis 15, Oma Aguolu 20, Brianna Ellis 0, Latasha Johnson 0, Gabby Mack 4, Katherine Healey 0, Loren Tolliver 3, Haylee Callahan 2, Amber McComber 0, Greenwood 0, Watson 0, Truslow 0. Totals: 19 4-7 44.
3-pointers: Caroline 3 (B. Morton 2, Vignando). KG 2 (A. Ellis, Tolliver).
