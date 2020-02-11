Courtland track and field coach J.C. Hall was a bit on edge.
There had been no midway announcement of team leaders at the Battlefield District meet Tuesday evening at King George Middle School. The Cougars’ coaching staff implored their boys and girls 1,600 relay teams to finish as strongly as possible with no idea of the final tally.
But it turned out Courtland had little reason to fret.
The Cougars swept the competition as the girls got three first-place finishes from senior Makaila Keyes and the boys were paced by a hat trick from junior Sean Wray.
Courtland’s girls finished with 123 points, skating past second-place Eastern View (108). The Cyclones were followed by Chancellor (84), King George (80), Spotsylvania (48), James Monroe (10) and Caroline (7).
Courtland’s boys were well ahead of second-place King George 137–100¾. Caroline (67¾), Eastern View (59), Spotsylvania (38¾), Chancellor (31) and James Monroe (19¾) followed.
Hall said the key to the success of the boys and the girls is the “buy-in” of the athletes.
“When we ask them to go hard, they go hard and when it’s time to rest, they do that, as well,” Hall said. “It’s a very coachable group and they have bought into the plan.”
Courtland’s Brianna London set a school record in the 55 hurdles with a time of 8.51 seconds. Keyes swept the sprints, capturing district titles in the 55, 300 and 500. Courtland also picked up a victory from its 1,600 relay unit.
Keyes said the team title is satisfying because the girls don’t have much depth.
“Even though we’re down in numbers, we have really good skill,” Keyes said. “We can excel exceedingly with the girls that we do have.”
On the boys’ side, Wray earned titles in the long jump, triple jump and 55 hurdles. Junior standout Matthew Spicer picked up first-place finishes in the 300 and 500 and he anchored the winning 1,600 relay team.
Jackson Vollbrecht (shot put), Ian Richardson (pole vault) and the 3,200 relay team also earned wins.
“It’s very rewarding,” Wray said of the Cougars following up winter and spring district titles in 2019 with another crown. “I feel like we put in a lot of work and this is just a good reflection of that.”
King George’s Alexander Dachos won the 1,600 and 3,200. Chancellor’s girls brought just 10 athletes but had a strong showing, earning individual titles from Madelyn Miller (high jump), Amira Turner (tied for title in pole vault), Amirah Ahmed (1,000), Maya Cea-Lavin (1,600) and Rebecca Schoenberger (3,200). The Chargers also won the 3,200 relay.
Eastern View’s girls fell just short of Courtland in the team competition but had several bright spots. The Cyclones were paced by victories from Jalicia Miranda (triple jump), Maddie Phillips (tied for title in pole vault) and Kyla Gee (shot put).
The Region 4B competition is Saturday at Woodberry Forest. James Monroe will participate in the 3B meet next Monday and Tuesday at Arthur Ashe Center in Richmond.
GIRLS
Team standings: 1. Courtland 123; 2. Eastern View 108; 3. Chancellor 84; 4. King George 80; 5. James Monroe 48; 6. Spotsylvania 10; 7. Caroline 7.
Long jump: 1. Brianna Denson (JM) 16–1.75; 2. Kilah Oliver (KG) 15–10.75; 3. Annaliese Sutton (Ch) 15–6.5; 4. Jalicia Miranda (EV) 15-4.5; 5. Kelly Doherty (EV) 14–8.5; 6. Hannah Werth (EV) 14–3; 7. Abigail Howes (Ct) 14–2.5.
Triple jump: 1. Miranda (EV) 31–8.25; 2. Doherty (EV) 31–7; 3. Werth (EV) 30–11.75; 4. Howes (Ct) 30–7.25; 5. Samantha Tollefson (Sp) 30–1.25; 6. Stephanie Cooke (KG) 28–7.75; 7. Skylar Thomas (Sp) 28–3.5; 8. Gabrielle Henning (Sp) 28–2.5.
High jump: 1. Madelyn Miller (Ch) 5–0; 2. (tie) Emma Filkoski (KG); Werth (EV) and Doherty (EV) 4–8; 5. Skyler Thomas (Sp) 4–6; 6. Mila Mejias (JM) 4–4.
Pole vault: 1 (tie). Maddie Phillips (EV) and Amira Turner (Ch) 8–0; 3. Hannah Greenwood (KG) 7–6; 4. Ella Chalkey (KG) 7–0;
5. Morgan Davis (KG) 5–6.
Shot put: 1. Kyla Gee (EV) 33–7.5; 2. Tykia Cottoms (EV) 32-5.5; 3. Madison Mosley (JM) 32–5.5; 4. Amari Boddie (Ca) 31–10; 5. Savannah Aversa (Ch) 23–2.5; 6. Macey Moore (EV) 22–5; 7. Taylor Sain (EV) 17–2.5.
55 hurdles: 1. Brianna London (Ct) 8.51; 2. Howes (Ct) 10.56;
3. Fay McElroy (KG) 10.77;
4. Kelly Doherty (EV) 10.79;
5. Isabella Marulli (Ch) 11.07;
6. Angelina Baldwin (JM) 11.48; 7. Filkoski (KG) 11.67; 8. Greenwood (KG) 11.77.
55: 1. Makaila Keyes (Ct) 7.48; 2. Micah Lee (EV) 7.62; 3. Miranda
(EV) 7.70; 4. Lilly Wadas (Ct) 7.73; 5. Denson (JM) 7.74; 6. Addison Allen (JM) 7.85; 7. Kyla Gee (EV) 8.12; 8. Oliver (KG) 8.14.
300: 1. Keyes (Ct) 43.17; 2. Lee (EV) 44.52; 3. Wadas (Ct) 45.51; 4. Katie Ward (KG) 46.21;
5. Marulli (Ch) 47.38; 6. Makayla Davis (Ca) 47.40; 7. Alexis Cobbinah (EV) 47.44; 8. Chloe Prunczik (KG) 48.67.
500: 1. Keyes (Ct) 1:22.35; 2. Sydney Wynn (JM) 1:27.48; 3. Lydia Spicer (Ct) 1:28.12; 4. Elle Slater (Ct) 1:28.32; 5. Davis (Ca) 1:28.93; 6. Werth (EV) 1:28.98; 7. Miller (Ch) 1:30.45; 8. Ava Wangness (Sp) 1:30.51.
1,000: 1. Amirah Ahmed (Ch) 3:27.18; 2. Eleanor Veazey (KG) 3:27.89; 3. Jailynn Keyes (Ct) 3:36.12; 4 (tie). Adeline Sappenfield (Ct) and Hanah Solis (Ch) 3:44.33; 6. Anna Kale (KG) 3:52.40; 7. Joy Chukwu (Ch) 3:56.80; 8. Meghan O’Hanlon (KG) 3:56.88.
1,600: 1. Maya Cea-Lavin (Ch) 5:59.67; 2. Emerson Slater (Ct) 6:02.30; 3. Rebecca Schoenberger (Ch) 6:02.92; 4. Alexa Hewson (Ct) 6:06.12; 5. Kyla Brown (KG) 6:08.01; 6. Carter Sprinkle (Ct) 6:09.90; 7. Caitlyn Wingeart (KG) 6:19.07; 8. Kellie Williams (KG) 6:35.43.
3,200: 1. Schoenberger (Ch) 13:25.01; 2. Brown (KG) 13:27.69; 3. Wingeart (KG) 13:31.54;
4. Hewson (Ct) 13:52.36;
5. Madison Greiber (KG) 14:01.91; 6. Alexis Carmine (Ct) 14:18.87; 7. Payton Foshay (KG) 14:43.85; 8. Sprinkle (Ct) 15:00.60.
800 relay: 1. James Monroe (Addison Allen, Denson, Yasmine Deane, Kennedy Greene) 1:51.15; 2. Eastern View 1:51.27;
3. Courtland 1:51.52; 4. King George 1:54.89.
1,600 relay: 1. Courtland (Spicer, Slater, Howes, London) 4:30.11; 2. James Monroe 4:30.21; 3. King George 4:31.26; 4. Chancellor 4:39.65; 5. Spotsylvania 4:51.94; 6. Eastern View 4:51.97.
3,200 relay: 1. Chancellor (Ahmed, Cea-Lavin, Solis, Sutton) 10:51.31; 2. Courtland 11:28.07; 3. King George 11:28.21; 4. Spotsylvania 12:26.58; 5. Eastern View 12:26.73.
BOYS
Team standings: 1. Courtland 137; 2. King George 100.75; 3. Caroline 67.75; 4. Eastern View 59; 5. Spotsylvania 38.75; 6. Chancellor 31; 7. James Monroe 19.75.
Long jump: 1. Sean Wray (Ct) 20–5; 2. Aidan Ryan (JM) 20–0.5; 3. Jon Collins (Sp) 19–2; 4. Matt Rose (KG) 19–1; 5. Justin Light (Sp) 18–11.5; 6. Javon Campbell (KG) 18–9.75; 7. Donovan Bastidas (Ca) 18–9; 8. Bryan Dudley (JM) 18–3.5.
Triple jump: 1. Wray (Ct) 43–2; 2. Christopher Stinson (KG) 40–5.5; 3. Zadok Laryea (Ca) 38–11;
4. Bastidas (Ca) 38–5.5; 5. Diontre Cephas (Ca) 38–4; 6. Light (Sp) 37–8; 7. Elijah Akbar (EV) 36–9.5; 8. Ajani Goode (Ca) 36–4.
High jump: 1. Collins (Sp) 5–10; 2. Alexander Blair (Ch) 5–6; 3. Light (Sp) 5–6; 4. (tie) Campbell (KG); Jalen Tolson (Sp), Jaquan Clark (Ca) and Dudley (JM) 5–4.
Pole vault: 1. Ian Richardson (Ct) 12–6; 2. (tie) Ryan O’Keefe (KG) and Joseph Karstetter (EV) 11–0; 4. Bryan Kovach (Ca) 9–6; 5. Troy Spillman (KG) 9–0; 6. James Robinson (Ca) 6–6.
Shot put: 1. Jackson Vollbrecht (Ct) 51–9.5; 2. Chester Monroe (Ca) 46–0.5; 3. Isaiah Lawson (JM) 45–10; 4. (tie) Jordan Yates (EV) and Isaiah Blount (Ca) 45–2.5; 6. Laryea (Ca) 44-7.5;
7. Jordan Hall (JM) 41–1; 8. Dylan Scott (Ct) 40–10.5.
55 hurdles: 1. Wray 8.24; 2. Stinson (KG) 8.45; 3. James Simms (Ca) 9.12; 4. Davien Peaks (EV) 9.26; 5. Jaevan Jenkins (EV) 9.62; 6. Robinson (Ca) 13.64.
55: 1. Ashton King (EV) 6.59;
2. Dashuan Presley (EV) 6.73;
3. Jason Lomax (Ct) 6.82; 4. Maurice Howard (Ct) 6.83; 5. Ryan (JM) 7.00; 6. Campbell (KG) 7;00; 7. Bastidas (Ca) 7.06; 8. Raphael Taylor (EV) 7.09.
300: 1. Matthew Spicer (Ct) 35.03; 2. Howard (Ct) 36.81;
3. Rose (KG) 36.95; 4. Presley (EV) 37.60; 5. Jahmeer Lassic (Ca) 37.97; 6. Lomax (Ct) 38.04; 7. Dudley (JM) 38.67; 8. Nathan Carter (Ch) 38.93.
500: 1. Spicer (Ct) 1:05.48; 2. Blount (Ca) 1:08.68; 3. Emile Marsh (Ct) 1:09.25; 4. Jason Healey (KG) 1:09.62; 5. Karstetter (EV) 1:12.41; 6. Ryan O’Keefe (KG) 1:12.45; 7. Andrew Dale (KG) 1:14.50; 8. Min Lee (Sp) 1:14.65.
1,000: 1. Connor Adkins (Ch) 2:39.62; 2. Liam O’Gorman (Ch) 2:44.56; 3. David Gondek (Ct) 2:50.14; 4. Dylan Veazey (KG) 2:50.21; 5. McKeiran Romasser (Sp) 2:56.09; 6. Akbar (EV) 2:56.29; 7. Ariek Boxley (Ct) 2:57.87; 8. Alexander Blair (Ch) 2:58.21.
1,600: 1. Alexander Dachos (KG) 4:45.55; 2. Christian Reid (Ct) 4:55.27; 3. Zachary Mosonyi (Ca) 5:07.21; 4. Gavin McCraw (KG) 5:07.91; 5. Jack Greven (JM) 5:19.48; 6. Jin Lee (Sp) 5:21.16; 7. Edward Vallegas (JM) 5:31.36; 8. Jonathan Stinchcomb (JM) 5:31.50.
3,200: 1. Dachos (KG) 10:33.90; 2. Brady Wingeart (KG) 10:46.90; 3. Reid (Ct) 10:53.22; 4. Macklin Luckinbill (EV) 11:03.23; 5. Matthew Stretton (Ct) 11:55.53;
6. Jackson White (KG) 11:57;
7. Devin Jones (KG) 13:20.24;
8. John Webner (Sp) 13:27.72.
800 relay: 1. Eastern View (Taylor, Presley, King, Elijah Harris) 1:33.48; 2. King George 1:35.96;
3. Caroline 1:37.77.
1,600 relay: 1. Courtland (Spicer, Howard, Marsh, Wray) 3:37.41; 2. Caroline 3:37.60; 3. Chancellor 3:41.70; 4. King George 3:44.57;
5. Spotsylvania 3:57.86.
3,200 relay: 1. Courtland (Boxley, Andreius Cox, Gondek, William Brooks) 9:11.24; 2. King George 9:13.93; 3. Spotsylvania 9:21.80; 4. Eastern View 10:14.01.
