AMF FREDERICKSBURG

LOW fun league (seniors)

Bob McGann 244, 213, 209, 666; Paul Hibbs 246, 586; Garth Lamb 205, 554; Paul Jacobson 551; John Daniel 218; Dave

Allen 213; Jim Ball 213; Terry Hill 209; Jack Ervin 207; Rick Watkins 202; JT Darby 202; Mike Berg 191.

Linda Kadar 182, 176, 522; Nancy King 468.

Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)

Wanda Andrews 183, 177, 170, 530; Tammy Hatfield 184, 515; Donna Newman 184, 173, 514; Ann Haller 206, 180, 513; Adele Jones 205, 504; Pong Cobb 177, 170; Linda Burke 177; Penny Young 172; Susan Cole 171; Peggy Roath 170.

LOW ladies and friends (seniors)

Nancy King 178; Sheran Marks 174.

