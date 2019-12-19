AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco's trios (seniors)
John Fillis 268, 249, 192, 709; Doug Corum 279, 191, 651; Richard Jaco 233, 207, 205, 645; Bob Resio 236, 200, 200, 636; Steve Pittman 226, 214, 195, 635; Ron Daniels 248, 615; Bob McGann 224, 206, 609; Larry Williams 221, 205, 606; Butch Brewer 206, 201, 594; Robert Shelton 215, 190, 587; Joe Kelly 227, 580; Lou Massaro 236; Otis Davis 232; Coach Brant 224; Ralph Grubb 209; John Rourke 208, 192; Bobby Phillips 207; Jose Roman 202; David Matthews 201; Rick Watkins 199; Errin Antwine 198; John Bailey 193; William Williams 193; Chris Hara 193; Jim Jenkins 192.
Linda Kadar 194, 192, 190, 576; Karen Savoy 189, 517; Tina Corum 183, 513; Angela Harge 184, 506; Billie Mitchem 177, 174, 503; Linda Jones 180, 172, 498; Pat Jaco 195, 496; Robin Matthews 176, 490; Adrienne Carrington 188, 174, 482; Deborah Johnson 213, 480; Pong Cobb 182, 480; Judi O'Neill 199; Stephanie Foster 185; Ruby Charity 176.
LOW fun league (seniors)
Richard Mullikin 234, 195, 591; Rick Watkins 224, 568; Paul Jacobson 224; John Rourke 223; David Allen 222; John Daniel 204; Jim Amrein 195; Garth Lamb 193; Cecil Hurst 191; Roy Stein 191; Chester Martin 190.
Linda Kadar 192, 534; Michelle Mullikin 181, 488; Robin Matthews 468; Ann Boyd 172.
Jet setters
Jerry Haller 248, 239, 716; Glenn Williams 232, 257, 705; Robert Randich 258; Steven Pittman 247; Robert Flan 245; Daniel Pittman 244.
Donna Newman 208, 201, 581.
Green pin
Daniel Pittman 235.
Megan Haller 203.
