AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Jaco’s trios (seniors)

Doug Corum 256, 200, 193, 649; John Fillis 257, 212, 641; Ron Daniels 215, 201, 199, 615; Bob McGann 224, 213, 614; Bob Resio 204, 200, 194, 598; Larry Roath 220, 208, 588; Butch Brewer 218, 575; Larry Williams 214, 190, 575; Jerry Haller 214, 573; Jim Jenkins 222; Randolph Waddy 215, 200; Marcus Sparks 213; Wiley Coon 213; Bob Leuallen 212; Charles Stanley 209; Ed Watson 208; Dwight Wardell 207; John Rourke 205, 192; David Wells 204; Chris Hara 203; Robert Shelton 203; Jimmie Durante 200; Otis Davis 200; John Euson 198; Ralph Grubb 195; Jay Bowling 195; Steve Pittman 194; Richard Jaco 193.

Tina Corum 209, 176, 553; Linda Worthington 192, 190, 541; Linda Kadar 208, 176, 537; Pat Jaco 181, 512; Linda Jones 189, 494; Pam Payne 192, 494; Linda Peck 199, 491; Peggy Roath 478; Wanda Andrews 171, 471; Isabelle Pryor 471.

Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)

Megan Haller 223, 203, 595; Sherika Jenkins 227, 180, 171, 578; Linda Peck 193, 190, 543; Soledad Russell 190, 515; Donna Newman 189, 508; Lynell Manning 199, 504; Joanne Verdin 200; Penny Young 185; Lisa Watts 179; Linda Lee 176; Billie Mitchem 173, 171; Julia Grimes 172; Pauline Husted 170.

Jet setters

Michael Hughes 269, 269, 708; Glenn Williams 657; Mike Paige 243, 644; Robert Randich 234.

Donna Newman 202; Josie Watson 200.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments