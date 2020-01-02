AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
John Fillis 259, 241, 235, 735; Lou Massaro 236, 232, 191, 659; Robert Shelton 223, 205, 202, 630; Brad Loan 214, 209, 205, 628; Doug Corum 226, 195, 593; Bob Resio 213, 208, 588; Errin Antwine 224, 190, 582; Jimmie Durante 201, 193, 574; Richard Jaco 201, 192, 571; Steve Pittman 232; Jose Roman 227, 193; Bobby Phillips 226; David Matthews 223; Larry Roath 205; John Euson 205; Jim Jenkins 204, 190; William Williams 200, 200; Bob McGann 200, 196; David Wells 198; Butch Brewer 197; Cecil Franklin 197; Ron Daniels 195; Otis Davis 194; Paul Hibbs 193; Chris Hara 191; Randolph Waddy 190.
Linda Kadar 224, 193, 189, 606; Linda Jones 210, 538; Peggy Roath 186, 180, 530; Pat Jaco 179, 176, 516; Tina Corum 176, 487; Isabelle Pryor 183, 470; Angela Harge 190; Wanda Andrews 184; Karen Savoy 170; Joan Reasonover 170; Ruby Charity 170.
