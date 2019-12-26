AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
John Fillis 252, 227, 224, 703; Doug Corum 289, 237, 696; David Matthews 239, 214, 190, 643; Robert Shelton 234, 225, 632; Jerry Haller 228, 195, 194, 617; Jose Roman 227, 195, 600; John Rourke 256, 599; Errin Antwine 221, 211, 593; William Williams 207, 194, 580; Larry Williams 225, 577; George Martin 215, 575; Bob McGann 226; Richard Jaco 224; Jimmie Durante 224; Jay Bowling 222; Gene Mulholland 220, 191; Joe Kelly 216; Bob Resio 204; Randolph Waddy 201; John Euson 201; Steve Pittman 198; Charles Stanley 196; Joe Kusina 192; Brad Loan 191; Butch Brewer 190; Mike Dearring 190; Otis Davis 190; Ralph Grubb 190.
Pam Payne 216, 213, 205, 634; Adrienne Carrington 200, 199, 198, 597; Tina Corum 193, 517; Linda Kadar 193, 500; Linda Hara 187, 486; Karen Savoy 179, 486; Isabelle Pryor 174; Stephanie Foster 174; Wanda Andrews 172; Pong Cobb 170.
Green pin
Megan Heller 211.
