AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
Doug Corum 268, 235, 206, 709; John Fillis 245, 223, 193, 661; Jose Roman 245, 200, 625; Richard Jaco 232, 205, 611; Robert Shelton 211, 204, 196, 611; John Euson 214, 198, 196, 608; Jerry Haller 212, 200, 191, 603; Lou Massaro 217, 199, 586; Larry Roath 204, 198, 585; Joe Kelly 208, 572; David Matthews 209; Ron Daniels 208, 202; Ralph Grubb 205, 190; Mack Smith 205; John Rourke 205; Pete Gunn 204, 191; Otis Davis 203; Dwight Wardell 203; Bob McGann 200; Marcus Sparks 199; David Wells 199; Chris Hara 194; Brad Loan 193; Joe Kusina 193; Rick Watkins 191; Bob Leuallen 191; William Williams 191; Mike Burke 191.
Linda Jones 204, 190, 170, 564; Isabelle Pryor 212, 175, 171, 558; Tina Corum 202, 181, 550; Linda Kadar 192, 189, 544; Billie Mitchem 191, 501; Pong Cobb 184, 492; Helen Sobolak 224, 487; Stephanie Foster 190, 486; Wanda Andrews 476; Suzie Burke 189, 471; Linda Hara 177; Ruby Charity 170.
Merchants mixed league
James Murray 258, 245, 721; Bryan Gallahan 259, 255, 716; Kenneth Whitley 257, 248, 708; Richard Holmes 677; Phil Donnelly 237, 672; John Oliver 661; Glenn Williams 237, 278, 663; William Symanowski 236, 660; Wayne Ferrell 236, 649; Joseph Hodge 648; Gerald Volpp 248, 644; Michael Hughes 246, 642; Tyler Engel 639; Thomas Franklin 235, 637; Michael Zemore 233, 622; Stan Trunack 256; William Brooks 246; Franklin Grant 237; Todd Long 235; Bill Young 231.
Tiffany Bell 213, 201, 608; Sandra Goodrum 237; Caitlin Crandall 226; Christine Johnson 219; Barbara Jones 214; Gina Seifert 214; Lydia Sullivan 212; Kathleen Borden 208; Lottie Gorham 206; Zenobia Hubbard 205; Shawanna Rollins 202; Claudia Bayless 201.
Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)
Ann Haller 199, 170, 531; Pong Cobb 215, 529; Sherika Jenkins 186, 173, 524; Terry Lucas 202, 515; Megan Haller 177, 172, 510; Sol Russell 212; Billie Mitchem 212; Adele Jones 204; Ann Dunston 190; Nell Allen-Rollins 178; Josie Watson 178; Julia Grimes 175; Deborah Johnson 175; Tina Hickman 171.
Jet setters
Michael Hughes 258, 254, 737; Jerry Haller 237, 655; William Michaud 270, 635.
Green pin
Shelley Surfer 201.
LOW ladies and friends
Nancy Sandford 172.
