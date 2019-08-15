AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Goodtimers (seniors)
Douglas Corum 268, 665; Richard Jaco 217, 622; Larry Roath 241; Joe Kelly 221; Leroy Rinker 211; Marcus Sparks 210; Al Walker 210; Danny Resio 209; David Wells 201; Jay Bowling 193; Mike Burke 191; Bob Resio 190.
Joan Graves 202, 541; Isabelle Pryor 192, 524; Billie Mitchem 189, 511; Soledad Russell 204, 501; Cristita Hazel 501; Penny Young 189; Linda Maple 180.
Tuesday summer mixed league
Aug. 6 scores
Jim Wolfe 237, 246, 709; Michael Hughes 245, 233, 701; Tom Franklin 247, 664; Marclay Herron 234, 663; Gregory Smith 246, 639; Frank Grant 236, 632; Bobby Phillips 631; Michael Kinnett 628; Otis Davis 239, 627; Jerry Haller 620; Bob Resio 248; Trent Howell 233; Wayn Whitley 233.
Claudia Bayless 213.
Green pin
Allen Jeffries 621.