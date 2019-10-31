AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
Rick Marvin 248, 235, 193, 676; Steve Pittman 269, 200, 198, 667; John Fillis 247, 237, 663; Doug Corum 234, 221, 640; Butch Brewer 204, 203, 201, 608; Jose Roman 226, 201, 601; David Matthews 242, 600; Marcus Sparks 234, 203, 594; Jimmie Durante 216, 202, 582; Lou Massaro 235, 581; Robert Shelton 217, 216, 571; Chris Hara 253; Randolph Waddy 231; John Euson 225; Pete Gunn 209; Larry Williams 206, 190; Larry Roath 206; Rick Watkins 206; Mike Burke 205; Coach Brant 203, 203; Bill Bonds 202; David Wells 199; Jim Jenkins 198; Joe Kelly 192; Bob Resio 190; Brad Loan 190.
Linda Peck 220, 200, 185, 605; Adrienne Carrington 195, 191, 179, 565; Isabelle Pryor 216, 196, 543; Stephanie Foster 192, 172, 513; Billie Mitchem 191, 508; Peggy Roath 181, 504; Clyde Millier 486; Pat Jaco 200, 175, 482; Pong Cobb 177, 477; Ruby Charity 199; Tina Corum 190; Robin Matthews 185; Linda Jones 178; Ann Dunston 172; Karen Savoy 170.
Merchants mixed league
Paul Rumbaugh 254, 265, 734; Bryan Gallahan 279, 717; Richard Holmes 237, 256, 703; James Myers 278, 696; James Einhorn 300, 695; Gerald Volpp 259, 236, 665; Jason McDonald 243, 663; David Edwards 657; Ralph Beck 265, 645; John Oliver 634; Mark Britton 268, 628; Darin Rose 235, 624; Mark Gallahan 624; Todd Long 620; Donnie Via 255; Chuck Allen 246; Gerald Brusich 244; Jamie Dalton 241; Bill Young 240, Bruce White 237; Vincent Dodd 234; Phil Donnelly 233; Timothy Franklin 232; Allen Jefferies 230.
Kathryn White 237, 618; LaTonia Livingston 245, 200, 613; Wanda Volpp 247, 602; Claudia Bayless 212, 201; Cindy Spitler 212; Christine Johnson 211; Lydia Sullivan 211; Tiffany Bell 209; Maude Edwards 204; Sharon Moore 204; Brenda Robinson 204; Donna Tutt 201; Shawanna Rollins 200.
Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)
Ann Haller 198, 192, 559; Sherika Jenkins 210, 536; Terry Lucas 203, 184, 534; Lisa Watts 178,1 70, 517; Megan Haller 197; Pat Jaco 184; Julia Grimes 179; Gae Lombardi 178; Linda Peck 171, 170; Judy Bondurant 171; Donna Newman 170.
LOW fun league (seniors)
Rick Watkins 221, 215, 610; Bob McGann 221; Jim Amrein 204; Dan Deputy 204; Ross Sinacori 204; Coach Brant 194; John Rourke 192; John Daniel 191; Ralph Sonntag 191.
Mary Lancing 195, 483; Chris Craft 178, 472; Nancy King 190; Janet Ervin 185.
Green pin
Chris Haller 234; Nathan Dubberly 233.
Megan Haller 211.
