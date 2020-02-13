AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Merchants mixed league
Bruce White 247, 234, 267, 748; John Zentner 258, 238, 231, 727; James Myers 257, 279, 721; Gerald Volpp 256 706; Elgin McCarley 258, 247, 700; Chuck Allen 239, 257, 697; Gerald Brusich 235, 267, 692; John Heard 257, 685; Bryan Gallahan 248, 681; Mark Gallahan 235, 243, 680; Thomas Franklin 255, 663; John Oliver 258, 652; Jim Wolfe 257, 647; Glenn Williams 247, 644; Joseph Hodge 267, 639; Pete Oliver 639; James Einhorn 235, 247, 637; Mack Smith 245, 637; Richard Holmes 632; George Reid 630; James Borden 235, 230, 629; Leonard Turner 247, 626; Michael Zemore 625; ohn Cleveland 623; William Symanowski 621; Stan Trunack 263; Brad Wright 257; Jamie Dalton 256; Thomas Marinari 245; Jon Rose 243; Nick Wynkoop 241; Michael Hughes 238; Ronald Foster 236; Michael Johnson 234; Kenneth Pritchard 234.
Tiffany Bell 224, 257, 238, 719; Lottie Gorham 267, 212, 660; Tammy Hatfield 216, 236 622; LaTonia Livingston 222; Alicia Marlor 216; Claudia Bayless 212; Victoria White 210; Sharon Moore 208; Wanda Volpp 207; Maude Edwards 206; Christine Johnson 204; Shawana Rollins 201; Donna Tutt 200.
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
Doug Corum 247, 246, 220, 713; Jose Roman 289, 233, 702; Elgin McCarley 279, 204, 200, 683; Richard Jaco 235, 223, 212, 670; John Fillis 243, 239, 662; David Matthews 248, 198, 194, 640; Bob McGann 255, 210, 621; Bobby Phillips 217, 212, 604; Larry Roath 225, 203, 595; Marcus Sparks 277, 593; George Martin 234, 209, 586; Otis Davis 205, 202, 586; Robert Shelton 204, 203, 584; Jim Jenkins 200, 198, 581; Errin Antwine 215, 579; Jim Foster 211, 201, 578; D.J. Johnson 224, 577; Chris Hara 221; Steve Pittman 221; Al Walker 213; Joe Kelly 204; Brad Loan 203; Jay Bowling 203; Rick Watkins 200, 192; John Rourke 200; William Williams 198, 196; Bob Wright 198; Jim Robinson 196, 191; Pete Gunn 194, 190; Chris Worthington 193, 190; David Wells 193; Larry Williams 192; Bob Leuallen 191.
Adrienne Carrington 179, 174, 514; Tina Corum 197, 510; Linda Jones 181, 171, 509; Robin Matthews 495; Linda Peck 191, 491; Dottie Branscome 488; Peggy Roath 179, 477; Jackie Allen 185; Karen Savoy 170.
Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)
Tammy Hatfield 267, 583; Wanda Andrews 233, 180, 557; Lynell Manning 231, 531; Megan Haller 226, 527; Terry Lucas 205, 525; Billie Mitchem 181, 177, 507; Helen Sobolak 199; Donna Newman 183, 172; Loretta LaTerra 180, 179; Joanne Verdin 175; Linda Burke 179, 176; Laura Reiter 179; Linda Peck 178; Ann Haller 177; Lisa Watts 176; Shelva Mason 175; Judy Molosky 171; Gae Lombardi 171.
LOW fun league (seniors)
Rick Watkins 213, 198, 570; Paul Jacobson 215, 561; Roy Stein 201, 554; Bob McGann 201; John Rourke 195; Jeff Flynn 192; Rick Fields 192, 190; Dan Deputy 191.
Robin Matthews 179, 172, 506; Loretta LaTerra 172, 503; Chris Craft 189; Phyllis Sakole 170.
