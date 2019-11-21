AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
Nov. 18 scores
John Fillis 289 ,257, 232, 778; Doug Corum 263, 245, 232, 740; William Williams 232, 210, 621; Rick Marvin 237, 225, 613; David Matthews 219, 203, 605; Robert Shelton 225, 191, 595; Richard Jaco 235, 594; John Rourke 196, 195, 195, 586; Bill Bonds 210, 190, 585; Bob McGann 220, 585; George Martin 234; Brad Loan 215, 197; Ron Daniels 214; Pete Gunn 205; D.J. Johnson 204; Steve Pittman 202, 193; Coach Brant 202; Jose Roman 199; Richard Cox 199; David Wells 197; Larry Roath 195, 193; Otis Davis 193; Larry Williams 192, 191; Mike Dearring 192; Jimmie Durante 191.
Linda Kadar 212, 202, 175, 589; Tina Corum 192, 190, 526; Clyde Miller 205, 524; Isabelle Pryor 192, 175, 519; Stephanie Foster 202, 173, 518; Irene Crossland 199, 516; Pat Jaco 223, 498; Sherika Jenkins 176, 171, 493; Ruby Charity 180, 487; Robin Matthews 185; Peggy Roath 178; Linda Jones 178; Linda Peck 178; Helen Sobolak 177; Pong Cobb 174; Deborah Johnson 170.
Nov. 11 scores
Rick Marvin 235, 235, 233, 703; Marcus Sparks 267, 229, 664; John Fillis 226, 226, 209, 661; Brad Loan 262, 225, 635; Jim Jenkins 278, 625; Bob Resio 220, 199, 191, 610; Richard Jaco 246, 609; Robert Shelton 215, 199, 576; Bob McGann 224; Steve Pittman 214; Chris Worthington 213; Rick Watkins 212; Chris Hara 205; George Martin 204; Errin Antwine 202; Larry Williams 200; Butch Brewer 199; Jimmie Durante 199; Cecil Franklin 196; D.J. Johnson 192; Pete Gunn 192; David Wells 191.
Sherika Jenkins 206, 191, 561; Clyde Miller 200, 177, 513; Tina Corum 181, 511; Isabelle Pryor 204, 507; Wanda Andrews 170, 485; Billie Mitchem 178, 475; Dottie Branscome 186; Linda Peck 180; Karen Savoy 173; Jackie Allen 171.
Merchants mixed league
Nov. 19 scores
Kenneth Whitley 246, 245, 720; Gerald Brusich 268, 258, 719; Todd Long 236, 267, 717; Bruce White 257, 247. 708; Bill Young 243, 247. 705; James Einhorn 269, 258, 696; Richard Holmes 235, 257, 684; Bryan Gallahan 248, 243, 676; Thomas Marinari 265, 671; Mark Britton 267, 668; Wayne Ferrell 257, 667; Pete Oliver 245, 656; John Zentner 257, 652; Jason McDonald 255, 651; Wesley Washington 235, 647; Jaymes Chase 256, 646; Mark Gallahan 644; John Oliver 235, 642; William Symanowski 242, 633; Roland Jackson 630, 627; David Henningsen 621; James Pollard 267; Thomas Franklin 247, Gregory Fox 237; Donnie Via 235.
Tammy Hatfield 232, 602; Tracey Ware 215; Tiffany Bell 212; Patty Blanton 206; Donna Tutt 205; Caitlin Crandall 204; Wanda Volpp 202; Caudia Bayless 200.
Nov. 12 scores
Gerald Brusich 264, 255, 733; Bryan Gallahan 259, 245, 723; Glenn Williams 254, 300, 726; John Oliver 256, 238, 717; Richard Holmes 264, 234, 696; Thomas Marinari 235, 235, 686; Jerry Haler 279, 682; Paul Rumbaugh 248, 246, 665; James Myers 257, 654; Michael Zemore 635; John Zentner 633; Leonard Turner 263, 632; Michael Johnson 237, 632; Steven Pittman 632; Joseph Hodge 627; Bruce White 626; Gerald Volpp 621; Michael Hughes 253; Stan Trunack 236, 233; Jamie Dalton 236; William Symanowski 236; James Borden 235; David Henningsen 234.
Tiffany Bell 212, 207, 253, 672; Wanda Volpp 206, 225, 614; LaTonia Livingston 220, 213, 601; Tammy Hatfield 224, 584; Gina Seifert 212; Alicia Marlor 211; Lottie Gorham 205; Cindy Spitler 201.
Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)
Nov. 19 scores
Terry Lucas 186, 519; Linda Peck 222, 519; Clyde Miller 188, 503; Megan Haller 213, 502; Joanne Verdin 196; Ann Haller 188, 181; Soledad Russell 184; Julia Grimes 177; Deborah Johnson 176; Billie Mitchem 171; Pong Cobb 171; Peggy Roath 171; Nell Allen-Rollins 170.
Nov. 12 scores
Pat Jaco 209, 185, 558; Ann Haller 207,514; Clyde Miller 179, 175, 514; Julia Grimes 187, 514; Terry Lucas 205, 505; Flo Wattier 198; Billie Mitchem 194; Lisa Watts 193; Pauline Husted 181; Susan Eby 180; Linda Peck 178; Pat Gibbons 172.
LOW fun league (seniors)
Jerry Haller 225, 209, 616; John Rourke 211, 203, 192, 606; David Allen 288, 603; Rick Watkins 231, 557; Ralph Debnam 206, 555; Paul Jacobson 212; Bill McClary 205; Bob McGann 203; Paul Nunnenkamp 200; Cecil Hurst 198; Terry Hill 190.
Linda Kadar 202, 186, 551; Michelle Mullikin 182, 175, 487; Ginny Ball 179, 460; Tracy Jacobson 178; Ann Boyd 170.
Jet setters
Daniel Pittman 245, 631; Roger Baldwin 241, Edgar Watson 230.
Dolores Michaud 224; Lottie Gorham 204, 200; Shelley Surfer 201.
LOW ladies and friends
(seniors)
Julie Meehan 200, 483.
Green pin
Daniel Pittman 247.
