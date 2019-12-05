AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Merchant mixed league

Dec. 3 scores

Bruce White 269, 288, 758; Steven Pittman 235, 235, 268, 738; James Einhorn 248, 268, 721; Richard Holmes 234, 269, 700; Glenn Williams 289, 692; Ronald Foster 247, 243, 685; James Myers 236, 244, 670; Bryan Gallahan 247, 661; John Zentner 235, 660; Gerald Volpp 256, 657; Kenneth Whitley 258. 651; Tyler Engel 243, 648; Todd Long 237, 648; Javis Chapman 262, 640; Thomas Marinari 234, 625; Thomas Franklin 246, 624; Allen Jeffries 234; Jason McDonald 234; Earl Ware 234; Jaymes Chase 233.

Tiffany Bell 247, 288, 758; LaTonia Livingston 238, 228, 650; Tammy Hatfield 233, 236, 648; Barbara Jones 236 , 209, 625; Wanda Volpp 238. 202, 622; Lottie Gorham 224, 207, Christine Johnson 236, 219, 616; Sandra Goodrum 224, 600; Caitlin Crandall 207, 202, 594; T.J. Boaz 205; Kathryn White 205; Helen Henderson 203; Teresita Grant 200.

Nov. 26 scores

Richard Holmes 269, 236, 246, 751; James Einhorn 258, 267, 751; Bryan Gallahan 230, 253, 694; James Myers 246, 247, 694; Rick Lawson 233, 234, 681; Paul Rumbaugh 679; Thomas Franklin 237, 676; Gerald Volpp 236, 249, 674; Jason McDonald 235, 667; Mark Britton 248, 665; Ronald Foster 243, 664; James Borden 237, 662; William Symanowski 265, 232, 655; John Zentner 655; Wayne Ferrell 651; Mack Smith 266, 642; Stan Trunack 233, 636; Dezmon Stinson 266, 633; Chuck Allen 247, 630; Terry Holloway 630; Michael Johnson 628; Donnie Via 628; Rino Biello 258, 624; Pete Oliver 622; Greg Smith 266, 620; Todd Long 256; Bruce White 246; Timothy Franklin 243; Phil Donnelly 237; David Holmes 236; Jeffrey Crouch 234; Rufus Outerbridge 230.

Tiffany Bell 248, 235, 211, 694; Christine Johnson 289, 659; LaTonia Livingston 223, 224, 642; Tammy Hatfield 211, 212, 203, 626; Kristan Clay 200 593; Donna Tutt 213; Barbara Jones 210; Gena Gunn 205; Claudia Bayless 204; Lottie Gorham 204; Gena Seifert 202; Sherika Jenkins 201, 200.

LOW fun league (seniors)

Rick Watkins 194, 193, 572; Bob McGann 199, 191, 566; Don Southern 218, 558; Tommie Thompson 242; Keith Hendrickson 202; Dan Deputy 200; Bill Ward 195; Richard Cox 194; Paul Jacobson 193; John Rourke 192; Cecil Hurst 192; David Allen 191.

Mary Lancing 192, 173, 499; Nancy King 193; Kathleen Smith 185; Michelle Millikin 181.

Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)

Sherika Jenkins 224, 531; Terry Lucas 199, 531; Donna Newman 202; Ann Dunston 194; Soledad Russell 186; Gayle Bracy 177; Billie Mitchem 177; Deborah Johnson 176.

Green pin

Daniel Pittman 231, 625.

Shelley Surfer 200.

