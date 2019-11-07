AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Jaco’s trios (seniors)

Rick Marvin 254, 233, 206, 693; Doug Corum 237, 235, 201, 673; John Fillis 221, 219, 219, 659; Rick Watkins 222, 220, 621; Larry Roath 216, 213, 599; David Matthews 222, 200, 592; Robert Shelton 232, 593; George Martin 213, 193, 586; Bob Resio 257, 586; Bob McGann 224; Jim Jenkins 224; Steve Pittman 213; Jimmie Durante 206; Larry Williams 204; Jose Roman 202, 190; Mike Burke 201, 200; Morris Antwine 201; Pete Gunn 192; John Bailey 192; Butch Brewer 190.

Peggy Roath 219, 190, 553; Tina Corum 186, 186, 179, 551; Adrienne Carrington 195, 523; Wanda Andrews 205, 518; Billie Mitchem 180, 180, 515; Pat Jaco 180, 172, 509; Deneen Brown 198, 170, 504; Ruby Charity 175, 498; Isabelle Pryor 189, 496; Karen Savoy 203, 482; Laure Chessin 176, 174, 481; Dottie Branscome 479; Pong Cobb 185; Joan Reasonover 178.

Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)

Sherika Jenkins 225, 211, 605; Billie Mitchem 222, 552; Ann Haller 198, 192, 559; Pat Jaco 182, 181, 527; Becky Daniel 174, 501; Dotty Weldon 187, 178, 500; Linda Peck 183; Julia Grimes 180; Terry Lucas 180; Pauline Husted 178, 170; Clyde Miller 176; Adele Jones 172; Judy Molosky 171; Soledad Russell 170.

LOW fun league (seniors)

Dan Deputy 220, 191, 598; Rick Watkins 227, 193, 581; Bob McGann 202, 199, 581; Cecil Hurst 222, 566; John Daniel 220, 562; Bill Ward 219; John Rourke 210; Sam Wilson 203; Coach Brant 196; Garth Lamb 190; Jim Amrein 190.

Linda Kadar 204, 528; Tracy Jacobson 175, 480; Michelle Mullikin 176, 175, 467; Robin Matthews 170, 461; Ann Boyd 181, 460; Loretta LaTerra 179; Sherry Newman 171.

Green pin

Daniel Pittman 243, 664.

Flo Wattier 214.

