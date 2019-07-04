AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
Doug Corum 246, 231, 229, 706; Rick Watkins 253, 223, 212, 688; Joe Kelly 245, 216, 211, 672; David Matthews 234, 232, 202, 668; John Fillis 234, 212, 203, 649; Bob Resio 267, 192, 647; Ken Pritchard 217, 215, 191, 623; Butch Brewer 226, 192, 587; Brad Loan 232, 585; Richard Jaco 191, 191, 570; Glenn Hogeland 205, 192; Jay Bowling 204; Dwight Wardell 203; George Martin 201; John Euson 201; Larry Roath 198; William Williams 196; Robert Shelton 196; Chris Hara 191; Jim Robinson 191.
Lynell Manning 202, 182, 552; Peggy Roath 213, 188, 543; Billie Mitchem 183, 170, 512; Karen Savoy 174, 506; Maxine Beer 209, 480; Pat Jaco 478; Deneen Brown 178; Laurie Bland 175; Pong Cobb 172.
Goodtimers (seniors)
Jerry Haller 277, 696; Larry Roath 226, 617; Michael Burke 221 600; Joe Kelly 223; Gerald Pixley 213; Pete Gunn 202; Richard Jaco 202; Jay Bowling 200; George Harding 199; Todd Grimsted 198; Maurice Brewer 191.
Billie Mitchem 190, 522; Isabelle Pryor 187, 545.