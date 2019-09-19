AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Merchants mixed league

Glenn WIlliams 248, 235, 251, 734; Mark Gallahan 242, 257, 720; Gerald Volpp 235, 250, 699; James Einhorn 247, 690; John Oliver 268, 230, 687; John Zentner 245, 686; Anthony Tutt 233, 234, 679; Tyler Engel 255, 677; Brad Wright 236, 263, 659; Bryan Gallahan 244, 257, 658; Roland Jackson 251, 657; Thomas Franklin 233, 653; Paul Rumbaugh 236 236, 651; Joshua Cleveland 236, 650; Wayne Ferrell 244, 637; Jaymes Chase 233, 636; Richard Holmes 237, 630; Jerry Haller 233, 624; Vincent Dodd 245; Robert Shelton 234; Terry Holloway 233; Bill Young 233; Jon Rose 232; Rufus Outerbridge 230.

Tiffany Bell 225, 215, 246, 686; Christine Johnson 220, 226, 237, 683; Megan Combs 240, 213, 611; Kristan Clay 253, 607; Gena Gunn 237, 606; Lydia Sullivan 203, 220, 593; Barbara Jones 210; Lottie Gorham 205.

Jaco’s trios (seniors)

Doug Corum 241, 234, 658; John Fillis 236, 209, 626; Pete Gunn 216, 205, 602; Chris Hara 247, 199, 591; Larry Roath 236, 200, 591; Bob McGann 238, 588; Ron Daniels 214, 581; Brad Loan 226, 208, 570; George Martin 255; John Euson 217; William Williams 214; Robert Shelton 209; David Well 208; Mike Dearring 207; Joe Kelly 204, 192; Ralph Grubb 199; D.J. Johnson 197; Joe Kusina 196; John Rourke 192; Bob Resio 191; Bill Bonds 190; Larry Williams 190.

Linda Kadar 219, 187, 564; Tina Corum 222, 177, 527; Wanda Andrews 213, 525; Pat Jaco 189, 510; Isabelle Pryor 184, 501; Billie Mitchem 490 Deborah Johnson 182, 475; Dottie Branscome 174; Darlene Williams 172.

Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)

Linda Peck 202, 186, 555; Ann Haller 203, 178, 548; Lisa Watts 201, 175, 523; Megan Haller 190; Pat Jaco 188; Joanne Verdin 182; Linda Lee 179; Terry Lucas 178; Ann Denhoff 178; Julia Grimes 175; Soledad Russell 171.

Jet setters

Edgar Watson 641; Wade Garrison 248, 638; Joshwin Owen 230, 638; Ralph Grubb 238; Mike Paige 245; William Michaud 236.

Green pin

Daniel Pittman 274, 684.

Lottie Gorham 203; Shelley Surfer 202.

