AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
John Fillis 279, 216, 674; Brad Loan 278, 201, 661; Bob McGann 225, 212, 205, 642; Larry Roath 248, 193, 619; Rick Marvin 232, 210, 614; Doug Corum 234, 204, 613; David Matthews 244, 195, 610; Steve Pittman 234, 608; Joe Kelly 224, 591; Richard Jaco 222, 213, 590; Jim Jenkins 221, 191, 579; Marcus Sparks 208, 205, 579; Lou Massaro 228, 191; George Martin 224; Bob Resio 212; William Williams 206, 195; Rick Watkins 205; Al Walker 201; Wiley Coon 199; Robert Shelton 198, 190; Jim Robinson 198; Larry Williams 197; Chris Hara 190; Ralph Grubb 190.
Linda Peck 235, 206, 597; Wanda Andrews 232, 552; Isabelle Pryor 198, 176, 525; Helen Sobolak 214, 519; Robin Matthews 176, 176, 513; Adrienne Carrington 206, 180, 510; Tina Corum 191, 497; Linda Jones 177, 482; Pong Cobb 189, 477; Joan Reasonover 181; Deborah Johnson 177; Pat Jaco 172.
Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)
Lisa Watts 191,173,517; Penny Young 181, 507; Pat Jaco 182, 176, 506; Sherika Jenkins 196, 503; Dotty Weldon 208; Julia Grimes 193; Becky Daniel 192; Linda Lee 185; Gae Lombardi 182; Pat Gibbons 174; Terry Evans 173; Flo Wattier 173; Terry Lucas 172; Rose Rinker 171.
Jet setters
Jerry Haller 243, 667; Glenn Williams 662; Joshwin Owen 234, 625; Robert Randich 241.
Green pin
Angela Morris 213.
