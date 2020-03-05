AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Merchants mixed league

Christine Johnson 279, 206, 247, 732; Tiffany Bell 239, 226, 234, 699; Wanda Volpp 246, 235, 644; LaTonia Livingston 212, 212, 621; Caitlin Crandall 223, 214, 616; Sherika Jenkins 215, 588; Tammy Hatfield 211, 227; Sharon Moore 209; Adrienne Carrington 206; Kathryn White 206; Peggy Gift 202; Maude Edwards 201; Claudia Bayless 200.

Jerry Haller 266, 679; Richard Holmes 233, 675; John Oliver 248, 671; David Henningsen 243, 671; Glenn Williams 250, 237, 667; Thomas Franklin 278, 658; Donnie Via 246, 658; Gerald Brusich 257, 236, 654; Gerald Volpp 237, 650; James Pollard 236, 646; Terry Holloway 646; John Heard 642; Wesley Washington 245, 639; Earl Ware 638; James Borden 634; Mark Gallahan 627; Donnell Johnson 279; Otis Davis 276; Kevin Simmons 269; Tyler Engel 258; Phil Donnelly 257; Jeffrey Crouch 247; Jamie Dalton 244; James Myers 248, 625;Stan Trunack 237; Jim Spitler 236; Richard Jaco 234; John Bailey 232; Steve Allen 230.

Jaco’s trios (seniors)

Elgin McCarley 256, 249, 235, 740; Joe Kelly 258, 211, 200, 669; Butch Brewer 245, 196, 190, 631; Doug Corum 208, 208, 604; John Rourke 238, 601; Steve Pittman 233, 192, 583; John Euson 243, 575; Jim Robinson 236, 191; Richard Jaco 227; Brad Loan 227; Wiley Coon 218; Jose Roman 216; Lou Massaro 214; Chris Hara 214; Ralph Grubb 212; Marcus Sparks 204; Robert Shelton 203, 192; Errin Antwine 200; Earl Richardson 199; David Wells 197; Randolph Waddy 197; Jim Foster 197; Larry Roath 196, 190; D.J.Johnson 196; Bobby Phillips 192, 190; Chris Worthington 191; Larry Williams 191; Otis Davis 190.

Linda Kadar 191, 191, 181, 563; Stephanie Foster 197, 489; Adrienne Carrington 189, 477; Isabelle Pryor 477; Billie Mitchem 180, 471; Tina Corum 170, 471; Peggy Roath 186; Ruby Charity 182; Pong Cobb 177; Linda Burke 175.

Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)

Terry Lucas 225, 174, 171, 570; Tammy Hatfield 205, 193, 170, 568; Ann Haller 202, 181, 549; Donna Newman 194, 175, 536; Penny Young 209, 522; Linda Peck 186, 180,5 11; Julia Grimes 188; Nell Allen-Rollins 188; Judy Molosky 182; Loretta LaTerra 182, 170; Pong Cobb 181; Billie Mitchem 179; Gae Lombardi 175; Peggy Roath 174; Helen Sobolak 174; Megan Haller 171; Soledad Russell 170, 170.

