AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Merchants mixed league

Jeffrey Crouch 255, 280, 727; Richard Holmes 255, 269, 716; Bill Young 268, 690; John Heard 238, 685; William Symanowski 279, 674; Phil Donnelly 232, 666; Wayne Ferrell 268, 658; Anthony Tutt 236, 238, 655; Mark Gallahan 253, 652; Michael Zemore 277, 648; Chuck Allen 238, 645; Thomas Franklin 643; John Oliver 640; Bryan Gallahan 236, 637; Michael Johnson 237, 633; Roland Jackson 631; Todd Long 267, 620; Allen Jeffries 258; Gregory Fox 247; Kenneth Whitley 245; Thomas Bellinger 243; Jaymes Chase 243; Terry Holloway 235; Richard Jaco 235; Bruce White 234; Abdu Eaton 233; James Myers 232; Kenneth Pritchard 230.

Tammy Hatfield 228, 204, 275, 707; Tiffany Bell 238, 246, 666; LaTonia Livingston 236, 212, 635; Lottie Gorhan 215, 581; Sherika Jenkins 210, 201; Caitlyn Crandall 2019; T.J. Boaz 204; Wanda Volpp 202; Sandra Goodrum 200.

Jaco’s trios (seniors)

Doug Corum 215, 215, 203, 633; Brad Loan 216, 215, 191, 622; Bob McGann 220, 207, 192, 619; John Fillis 217, 216, 610; Larry Roath 203, 198, 194, 595; Butch Brewer 204, 191, 576; Richard Jaco 235, 570; Rick Watkins 228; D.J. Johnson 224; Jose Roman 211; Chris Hara 209; Mike Dearring 209; George Martin 206; Ralph Grubb 201, 196; Randolph Waddy 201; Jim Jenkins 200, 195; David Matthews 200; Al Walker 200; Jay Bowling 200; Robert Shelton 199; Joe Kelly 193; Steve Pittman 193; Larry Williams 190.

Billie Mitchem 219, 190, 173, 582; Linda Peck 191, 179, 531; Peggy Roath 192, 170, 530; Adrienne Carrington 204, 178, 517; Tina Corum 188, 504; Darlene Williams 189, 496; Adele Jones 181, 494; Robin Matthews 180, 483; Clyde Miller 483; Isabelle Pryor 475; Linda Hara 176, 474; Edith Anderson 198; Helen Sobolak 172.

LOW fun league (seniors)

Oct. 17 scores

Cecil Hurst 234, 583; Jim Amrein 210, 194, 565; Garth Lamb 204, 556; Ralph Debnam 199, 194, 554; Don Silver 206; Dan Deputy 205; Jack Fairbaugh 192; Richard Cox 191.

Linda Kadar 211, 193, 552; Michelle Mullikin 176, 468; Doris Earhart 187; Ann Boyd 174.

Oct. 10 scores

Claude Rogers 215; Skip Bond 203; J.T. Darby 202; John Daniel 201; Ross Sinacori 200; Reed Beving 197; Bob McGann 194; Jack Ervin 193; Terry Hill 191.

Linda Kadar 195, 186, 545; Michelle Mullikin 192, 176, 519; Ginny Ball 179, 491; Nancy Sandford 176, 465; Judi O’Neill 176; Chris Craft 171.

Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)

Linda Peck 202,183, 545; Megan Haller 207, 192, 520; Terry Lucas 19S, 503; Loretta LaTerra 213; Lynell Manning 192; Peggy Roath 181, 179; Soledad Russell 180; Billie Mitchem 178; Ann Haller 177; Pat Jaco 175; Penny Young 171; Clyde Miller 170.

Jet setters

Mike Paige 243, 233, 681; Kenneth Whitley 626; William Michaud 246; James Mayer 237; Raymond Adams 233.

Sherika Jenkins 220, 603; Sharon Dupree 224; Lavangelene Williams 201.

Green pin

Cadwell Harris 244, 634; Daniel Pittman 238.

Monday ladies and friends

Nancy King 182, 495.

