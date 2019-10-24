AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Merchants mixed league
Jeffrey Crouch 255, 280, 727; Richard Holmes 255, 269, 716; Bill Young 268, 690; John Heard 238, 685; William Symanowski 279, 674; Phil Donnelly 232, 666; Wayne Ferrell 268, 658; Anthony Tutt 236, 238, 655; Mark Gallahan 253, 652; Michael Zemore 277, 648; Chuck Allen 238, 645; Thomas Franklin 643; John Oliver 640; Bryan Gallahan 236, 637; Michael Johnson 237, 633; Roland Jackson 631; Todd Long 267, 620; Allen Jeffries 258; Gregory Fox 247; Kenneth Whitley 245; Thomas Bellinger 243; Jaymes Chase 243; Terry Holloway 235; Richard Jaco 235; Bruce White 234; Abdu Eaton 233; James Myers 232; Kenneth Pritchard 230.
Tammy Hatfield 228, 204, 275, 707; Tiffany Bell 238, 246, 666; LaTonia Livingston 236, 212, 635; Lottie Gorhan 215, 581; Sherika Jenkins 210, 201; Caitlyn Crandall 2019; T.J. Boaz 204; Wanda Volpp 202; Sandra Goodrum 200.
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
Doug Corum 215, 215, 203, 633; Brad Loan 216, 215, 191, 622; Bob McGann 220, 207, 192, 619; John Fillis 217, 216, 610; Larry Roath 203, 198, 194, 595; Butch Brewer 204, 191, 576; Richard Jaco 235, 570; Rick Watkins 228; D.J. Johnson 224; Jose Roman 211; Chris Hara 209; Mike Dearring 209; George Martin 206; Ralph Grubb 201, 196; Randolph Waddy 201; Jim Jenkins 200, 195; David Matthews 200; Al Walker 200; Jay Bowling 200; Robert Shelton 199; Joe Kelly 193; Steve Pittman 193; Larry Williams 190.
Billie Mitchem 219, 190, 173, 582; Linda Peck 191, 179, 531; Peggy Roath 192, 170, 530; Adrienne Carrington 204, 178, 517; Tina Corum 188, 504; Darlene Williams 189, 496; Adele Jones 181, 494; Robin Matthews 180, 483; Clyde Miller 483; Isabelle Pryor 475; Linda Hara 176, 474; Edith Anderson 198; Helen Sobolak 172.
LOW fun league (seniors)
Oct. 17 scores
Cecil Hurst 234, 583; Jim Amrein 210, 194, 565; Garth Lamb 204, 556; Ralph Debnam 199, 194, 554; Don Silver 206; Dan Deputy 205; Jack Fairbaugh 192; Richard Cox 191.
Linda Kadar 211, 193, 552; Michelle Mullikin 176, 468; Doris Earhart 187; Ann Boyd 174.
Oct. 10 scores
Claude Rogers 215; Skip Bond 203; J.T. Darby 202; John Daniel 201; Ross Sinacori 200; Reed Beving 197; Bob McGann 194; Jack Ervin 193; Terry Hill 191.
Linda Kadar 195, 186, 545; Michelle Mullikin 192, 176, 519; Ginny Ball 179, 491; Nancy Sandford 176, 465; Judi O’Neill 176; Chris Craft 171.
Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)
Linda Peck 202,183, 545; Megan Haller 207, 192, 520; Terry Lucas 19S, 503; Loretta LaTerra 213; Lynell Manning 192; Peggy Roath 181, 179; Soledad Russell 180; Billie Mitchem 178; Ann Haller 177; Pat Jaco 175; Penny Young 171; Clyde Miller 170.
Jet setters
Mike Paige 243, 233, 681; Kenneth Whitley 626; William Michaud 246; James Mayer 237; Raymond Adams 233.
Sherika Jenkins 220, 603; Sharon Dupree 224; Lavangelene Williams 201.
Green pin
Cadwell Harris 244, 634; Daniel Pittman 238.
Monday ladies and friends
Nancy King 182, 495.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.